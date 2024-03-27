Warner Bros. Japan to Produce Over 10 Anime Titles Per Year

Company's Japanese anime studio to double output

Image via Warner Bros. Japan's Twitter account © Warner Bros. Discovery

Discovery president of Asia-Pacific James Gibbons stated to entertainment news websitelast Friday that the company's Japanese anime studio will produce more than 10 titles per year as opposed to its output of five to 10 titles in past years.

He stated that "anime is one of the best ways to reach the 18 to 30-year-old audience, which is incredibly elusive." He went on to say that the company has strong anime audiences in the U.S., parts of Europe, and Latin America.

The company's anime studio launched in 2011 and has produced over 80 titles including JoJo's Bizarre Adventure , Record of Ragnarok , and SPY x FAMILY .

Warner Bros. Japan is a production company under Warner Bros. Discovery and is involved in several anime properties such as Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? , Food Wars! Shokugeki no Soma , and JoJo's Bizarre Adventure . Warner Bros. Japan and its parent company also handle overseas and domestic live-action film productions of Japanese properties such as Godzilla, Rurouni Kenshin , Gintama , and Death Note . The company recently announced a new anime adaptation of Buronson and Tetsuo Hara 's landmark manga Fist of the North Star ( Hokuto no Ken ). It also is currently producing the original Suicide Squad ISEKAI anime with Wit Studio which will premiere in July.

WarnerMedia merged with Discovery in 2021.

Sources: Variety (Patrick Frater), CartoonBrew (Jamie Lang)