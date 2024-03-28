×
  • remind me tomorrow
  • remind me next week
  • never remind me
Subscribe to the ANN Newsletter • Wake up every Sunday to a curated list of ANN's most interesting posts of the week. read more

News
Rensuke Oshikiri's Horror Manga Sayuri Gets Live-Action Film This Summer

posted on by Crystalyn Hodgkins
Sadako vs. Kayako's Kōji Shiraishi directs film

Gentosha Comics announced on Thursday that Rensuke Oshikiri's horror manga Sayuri is getting a live-action film adaptation that will open in Japan this summer.

sayuri-film
Image via Sayuri film's Twitter account
© 2024「サユリ」製作委員会／押切蓮介／幻冬舎コミックス

Kōji Shiraishi (Sadako vs. Kayako, Impossibility Defense) is directing the film.

sayuri-manga
Image via Sayuri film's Twitter account
© 2024「サユリ」製作委員会／押切蓮介／幻冬舎コミックス
The manga follows a family who move into their own house. Immediately, the family and the house experience mysterious phenomena.

Oshikiri published the manga in Gentosha Comics' Comic Birz magazine from January 2010 to March 2011. The manga has two volumes.

Oshikiri launched the Hi Score Girl manga in Square Enix's Monthly Big Gangan magazine in 2010, and ended it in September 2018. Square Enix published the manga's 10th and final volume in March 2019. Square Enix Manga & Books is publishing the manga in English. Oshikiri launched the Hi Score Girl DASH spinoff in Big Gangan in December 2019. The main manga inspired two television anime series.

Sources: Sayuri film's website, Eiga Natalie

discuss this in the forum |
bookmark/share with: short url

News homepage / archives