Rensuke Oshikiri's Horror Manga Sayuri Gets Live-Action Film This Summer
posted on by Crystalyn Hodgkins
Gentosha Comics announced on Thursday that Rensuke Oshikiri's horror manga Sayuri is getting a live-action film adaptation that will open in Japan this summer.
Kōji Shiraishi (Sadako vs. Kayako, Impossibility Defense) is directing the film.The manga follows a family who move into their own house. Immediately, the family and the house experience mysterious phenomena.
Oshikiri published the manga in Gentosha Comics' Comic Birz magazine from January 2010 to March 2011. The manga has two volumes.
Oshikiri launched the Hi Score Girl manga in Square Enix's Monthly Big Gangan magazine in 2010, and ended it in September 2018. Square Enix published the manga's 10th and final volume in March 2019. Square Enix Manga & Books is publishing the manga in English. Oshikiri launched the Hi Score Girl DASH spinoff in Big Gangan in December 2019. The main manga inspired two television anime series.
Sources: Sayuri film's website, Eiga Natalie