Blue Reflection Sun Game to End Service on May 30

Smartphone, PC game launched in February 2023

Image via Blue Sun Reflection's website ©2021 EXNOA LLC / コーエーテクモゲームス All rights reserved.

Blue Reflection Sun

announced on Friday that its("Sun" written with the character for "resplendent") game will end service on May 30 at 12:00 p.m. JST. The game has halted sales of in-game gems and "Ikusei Boost" purchases as of Friday.

DMM Games launched the game for smartphone and PC via the DMM Game Player platform in February 2023. The "heroic RPG" is free-to-play with in-app purchases.

The story revolves around "ash" that began falling onto the world a year and a half ago. As people discover, the "ash" is a harmful substance that invades the human body.

Gust 's Blue Reflection: Second Light ( Blue Reflection Tie in Japan) game launched in the West for PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam in November 2021. Gust released the game in Japan in October 2021 for PS4 and Switch.

Blue Reflection Ray , the television anime of Gust 's Blue Reflection ( Blue Reflection - Maboroshi ni Mau Shōjo no Ken ) role-playing game, premiered in April 2021, and aired for two cours (quarters of a year). Funimation streamed the anime as it aired in Japan. The staff canceled the show's Blu-ray Disc releases in Japan for "various reasons."

The original game launched for PS4 and PC via Steam in North America and Europe in September 2017. The game shipped in Japan in March 2017 for PS4 and PlayStation Vita.