Deadline: Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire Film Earns US$8 Million in Thursday Previews in U.S.

Film opens in 3,850 theaters in U.S. on Friday

Image via Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire website © 2024 WARNER BROS. ENT. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. GODZILLA TM & © TOHO CO., LTD.

Entertainment news website Deadline reported on Friday that thefilm sequelearned approximately US$8 million during its preview screenings that began at 3:00 p.m. local time on Thursday in roughly 3,400 locations in the United States.

The earnings would mark the second-best previews for a "Monsterverse" movie, as 2014's Godzilla earned US$9.3 million in preview screenings. Deadline noted that earlier this week experts projected the film to earn US$50 million in its opening weekend.

The film will open in the United States on Friday, two weeks earlier than its previously planned April 12 date. The April 12 release was itself a delay from its original March 15 opening. The film will play in 3,850 theaters on Friday and include IMAX and 4DX screenings.

The film will open in Japan on April 26.

Adam Wingard ( Death Note , The Guest, You're Next ) returned to direct the film. Mary Parent , Álex García , Eric McLeod , Thomas Tull , and Jon Jashni produced the movie.

The earlier Godzilla vs. Kong film opened internationally in March 2021 in territories where the HBO Max streaming service is not available. The film opened later that month in theaters in the United States at #1. The film has earned US$100,916,094 in the United States and has earned a total worldwide of US$470,116,094 according to Box Office Mojo.

Godzilla vs. Kong opened in Japan in July 2021, after a delay from its original May 2021 opening, and it topped its first weekend's box office chart.

Source: Deadline (Anthony D'Alessandro)