News
Japan's Video Game Rankings, March 11-17
posted on by Crystalyn Hodgkins
Unicorn Overlord for Switch stays at #1, Macross: Shooting Insight debuts at #7
Japan's Game Ranking: March 11-17
|Rank
|System
|Title
|Publisher
|Release Date
|Weekly Copies
|Total Copies
|1
|NSw
|Unicorn Overlord
|Atlus
|March 8
|16,012
|57,003
|2
|PS5
|Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
|Square Enix
|February 29
|11,497
|298,635
|3
|NSw
|Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
|Nintendo
|April 28, 2017
|9,031
|5,748,900
|4
|NSw
|Super Mario Bros. Wonder
|Nintendo
|October 20, 2023
|8,257
|1,787,466
|5
|NSw
|Mario Vs. Donkey Kong
|Nintendo
|February 16
|7,680
|124,441
|6
|NSw
|Fit Boxing feat. Hatsune Miku -Miku to Issho ni Exercise-
|Imagineer
|March 7
|7,011
|21,139
|7
|NSw
|Macross: Shooting Insight
|Bushiroad
|March 14
|6,961
|6,961
|8
|NSw
|Momotaro Dentetsu World: Chikyū wa Kibō de Mawatteru!
|Konami
|November 16, 2023
|5,947
|1,011,957
|9
|NSw
|Minecraft
|Nintendo
|June 21, 2018
|5,872
|3,470,376
|10
|NSw
|Splatoon 3
|Nintendo
|September 9, 2022
|5,626
|4,251,794
|11
|PS5
|Unicorn Overlord
|Atlus
|March 8
|5,594
|29,992
|12
|NSw
|Animal Crossing: New Horizons
|Nintendo
|March 20, 2020
|5,193
|7,716,620
|13
|NSw
|Super Smash Brothers Ultimate
|Nintendo
|December 7, 2018
|4,415
|5,466,898
|14
|PS5
|Macross: Shooting Insight
|Bushiroad
|March 14
|3,798
|3,798
|15
|NSw
|Pokémon Scarlet/Violet
|Nintendo
|November 18, 2022
|3,653
|5,312,552
|16
|PS4
|Unicorn Overlord
|Atlus
|March 8
|3,105
|11,902
|17
|NSw
|Nintendo Switch Sports
|Nintendo
|April 29, 2022
|3,076
|1,290,695
|18
|NSw
|Pikmin 4
|Nintendo
|July 21, 2023
|3,000
|1,189,531
|19
|NSw
|Mario Party Superstars
|Nintendo
|October 29, 2021
|2,840
|1,413,562
|20
|NSw
|Sekai no Asobi Taizen 51
|Nintendo
|June 5, 2020
|2,709
|1,259,595
Source: Famitsu