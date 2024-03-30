×
News
Japan's Video Game Rankings, March 11-17

posted on by Crystalyn Hodgkins
Unicorn Overlord for Switch stays at #1, Macross: Shooting Insight debuts at #7

Rank System Title Publisher Release Date Weekly Copies Total Copies
1 NSw Unicorn Overlord Atlus March 8 16,012 57,003
2 PS5 Final Fantasy VII Rebirth Square Enix February 29 11,497 298,635
3 NSw Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Nintendo April 28, 2017 9,031 5,748,900
4 NSw Super Mario Bros. Wonder Nintendo October 20, 2023 8,257 1,787,466
5 NSw Mario Vs. Donkey Kong Nintendo February 16 7,680 124,441
6 NSw Fit Boxing feat. Hatsune Miku -Miku to Issho ni Exercise- Imagineer March 7 7,011 21,139
7 NSw Macross: Shooting Insight Bushiroad March 14 6,961 6,961
8 NSw Momotaro Dentetsu World: Chikyū wa Kibō de Mawatteru! Konami November 16, 2023 5,947 1,011,957
9 NSw Minecraft Nintendo June 21, 2018 5,872 3,470,376
10 NSw Splatoon 3 Nintendo September 9, 2022 5,626 4,251,794
11 PS5 Unicorn Overlord Atlus March 8 5,594 29,992
12 NSw Animal Crossing: New Horizons Nintendo March 20, 2020 5,193 7,716,620
13 NSw Super Smash Brothers Ultimate Nintendo December 7, 2018 4,415 5,466,898
14 PS5 Macross: Shooting Insight Bushiroad March 14 3,798 3,798
15 NSw Pokémon Scarlet/Violet Nintendo November 18, 2022 3,653 5,312,552
16 PS4 Unicorn Overlord Atlus March 8 3,105 11,902
17 NSw Nintendo Switch Sports Nintendo April 29, 2022 3,076 1,290,695
18 NSw Pikmin 4 Nintendo July 21, 2023 3,000 1,189,531
19 NSw Mario Party Superstars Nintendo October 29, 2021 2,840 1,413,562
20 NSw Sekai no Asobi Taizen 51 Nintendo June 5, 2020 2,709 1,259,595

Source: Famitsu

