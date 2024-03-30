News
Japan's Video Game Rankings, March 18-24
posted on by Crystalyn Hodgkins
Princess Peach: Showtime! debuts at #1, Dragon's Dogma 2 at #2
Japan's Game Ranking: March 18-24
|Rank
|System
|Title
|Publisher
|Release Date
|Weekly Copies
|Total Copies
|1
|NSw
|Princess Peach: Showtime!
|Nintendo
|March 22
|77,562
|77,562
|2
|PS5
|Dragon's Dogma 2
|CAPCOM
|March 22
|68,592
|68,582
|3
|PS5
|Rise of the Ronin
|Sony Interactive Entertainment
|March 22
|64,646
|64,646
|4
|NSw
|Dragon Quest X: Mirai e no Tobira to Madoromi no Shōjo Online
|Square Enix
|March 21
|17,919
|17,919
|5
|NSw
|Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
|Nintendo
|April 28, 2017
|9,276
|5,758,176
|6
|NSw
|Super Mario Bros. Wonder
|Nintendo
|October 20, 2023
|8,118
|1,795,584
|7
|PS4
|Dragon Quest X: Mirai e no Tobira to Madoromi no Shōjo Online
|Square Enix
|March 21
|7,333
|7,333
|8
|PS5
|Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
|Square Enix
|February 29
|7,121
|305,756
|9
|NSw
|Mario Vs. Donkey Kong
|Nintendo
|February 16
|6,987
|131,428
|10
|NSw
|Minecraft
|Nintendo
|June 21, 2018
|6,563
|3,476,939
|11
|NSw
|Splatoon 3
|Nintendo
|September 9, 2022
|6,364
|4,258,158
|12
|NSw
|Animal Crossing: New Horizons
|Nintendo
|March 20, 2020
|6,152
|7,722,772
|13
|NSw
|Momotaro Dentetsu World: Chikyū wa Kibō de Mawatteru!
|Konami
|November 16, 2023
|5,878
|1,017,835
|14
|NSw
|Super Smash Brothers Ultimate
|Nintendo
|December 7, 2018
|4,739
|5,471,637
|15
|NSw
|Unicorn Overlord
|Atlus
|March 8
|4,646
|61,649
|16
|NSw
|Dragon Quest X Online: All-in-One Package version 1-7
|Square Enix
|March 21
|4,453
|4,453
|17
|NSw
|Nintendo Switch Sports
|Nintendo
|April 29, 2022
|4,186
|1,294,881
|18
|NSw
|Pokémon Scarlet/Violet
|Nintendo
|November 18, 2022
|4,137
|5,316,689
|19
|NSw
|Mario Party Superstars
|Nintendo
|October 29, 2021
|2,986
|1,416,548
|20
|NSw
|Sekai no Asobi Taizen 51
|Nintendo
|June 5, 2020
|2,761
|1,262,356
Source: Famitsu