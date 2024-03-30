×
  • remind me tomorrow
  • remind me next week
  • never remind me
Subscribe to the ANN Newsletter • Wake up every Sunday to a curated list of ANN's most interesting posts of the week. read more

News
Japan's Video Game Rankings, March 18-24

posted on by Crystalyn Hodgkins
Princess Peach: Showtime! debuts at #1, Dragon's Dogma 2 at #2

Japan's Game Ranking: March 18-24

Rank System Title Publisher Release Date Weekly Copies Total Copies
1 NSw Princess Peach: Showtime! Nintendo March 22 77,562 77,562
2 PS5 Dragon's Dogma 2 CAPCOM March 22 68,592 68,582
3 PS5 Rise of the Ronin Sony Interactive Entertainment March 22 64,646 64,646
4 NSw Dragon Quest X: Mirai e no Tobira to Madoromi no Shōjo Online Square Enix March 21 17,919 17,919
5 NSw Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Nintendo April 28, 2017 9,276 5,758,176
6 NSw Super Mario Bros. Wonder Nintendo October 20, 2023 8,118 1,795,584
7 PS4 Dragon Quest X: Mirai e no Tobira to Madoromi no Shōjo Online Square Enix March 21 7,333 7,333
8 PS5 Final Fantasy VII Rebirth Square Enix February 29 7,121 305,756
9 NSw Mario Vs. Donkey Kong Nintendo February 16 6,987 131,428
10 NSw Minecraft Nintendo June 21, 2018 6,563 3,476,939
11 NSw Splatoon 3 Nintendo September 9, 2022 6,364 4,258,158
12 NSw Animal Crossing: New Horizons Nintendo March 20, 2020 6,152 7,722,772
13 NSw Momotaro Dentetsu World: Chikyū wa Kibō de Mawatteru! Konami November 16, 2023 5,878 1,017,835
14 NSw Super Smash Brothers Ultimate Nintendo December 7, 2018 4,739 5,471,637
15 NSw Unicorn Overlord Atlus March 8 4,646 61,649
16 NSw Dragon Quest X Online: All-in-One Package version 1-7 Square Enix March 21 4,453 4,453
17 NSw Nintendo Switch Sports Nintendo April 29, 2022 4,186 1,294,881
18 NSw Pokémon Scarlet/Violet Nintendo November 18, 2022 4,137 5,316,689
19 NSw Mario Party Superstars Nintendo October 29, 2021 2,986 1,416,548
20 NSw Sekai no Asobi Taizen 51 Nintendo June 5, 2020 2,761 1,262,356

Source: Famitsu

follow-up of Japan's Video Game Rankings, March 11-17
discuss this in the forum |
bookmark/share with: short url

News homepage / archives