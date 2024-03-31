Nobuyuki Fukumoto's Akagi Gets Prequel Manga

Prequel follows Akagi at 13 years old

Image via Amazon Japan © Nobuyuki Fukumoto, Fukumoto Pro

The May issue of Takeshobo 's Kindai Mahjong magazine will launch a prequel on Monday of Nobuyuki Fukumoto 's Akagi manga by Tomoki Miyoshi and Yoshiaki Seto titled Akagi : Nyūmon no Tōhai Zero . Fukumoto is credited with collaborating on the manga. The prequel will follow Akagi at the age of 13.

Fukumoto launched the Akagi manga series in Kindai Mahjong in 1992, and it ran for 27 years.

The original manga series begins on one stormy night, when Nangō is playing a game of Mahjong with the local yakuza. Soon, he finds himself on a losing streak. If Nangō loses, he will have to pay with his life. Suddenly, a young teenaged boy, Shigeru Akagi, barges in, drenched from the rain. After watching a couple of games, he offers to replace the struggling Nangō. At that moment, a new legend is born.

The manga received a sequel manga titled Yami Ma no Mamiya (Yami-Mahjong Fighter Mamiya) by Fukumoto in 2019. The manga's first part ended in May 2023.

The main manga inspired a 2005 television anime by the Studio Madhouse , and Crunchyroll streamed the anime starting in 2013.

The manga also inspired a 10-episode live-action television series in summer 2015, and Crunchyroll streamed that series as well. A second season, titled Akagi "Ryūzaki, Yagi-hen" "Ichikawa-hen" (Akagi "Ryūzaki, Yagi Arc" "Ichikawa Arc"), premiered in October 2017. A three-episode live-action mini-series debuted in May 2018.

Fukumoto's gambling manga Kaiji also inspired two television anime and two live-action films.

Source: Takeshobo