Tekken 8 Game Adds DLC Character Eddy Gordo on April 4

Bandai Namco Entertainment announced on Friday that it will add the first DLC character Eddy Gordo for its Tekken 8 game on April 4. The company began streaming a gameplay trailer highlighting the character.

The character first debuted in Tekken 3 . The character will be available earlier on April 1 for those who purchased the Deluxe Edition or Ultimate Edition of the game.

Image via Tekken's Twitter account © Bandai Namco Entertainment

Tekken 8

launched for5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC viaon January 26. The game featured 32 characters at launch. The game crossed 2 million copies in sales worldwide in February.

The story of the newest entry, Tekken 8 , takes place nearly six years after Tekken 7 . The Guinness World Records recognize the Tekken franchise as having the longest running narrative in video game history.

Jin Kazama, Kazuya Mishima, Nina Williams, Jun Kazama, Paul Phoenix, Marshall Law, King, Lars Alexandersson, Jack-8, Ling Xiaoyu, Asuka Kazama, Leroy Smith, Lili, Hwoarang, Bryan, Azucena, Claudio, Raven, Devil Jin, Lee Chaolan, Alisa Bosconovitch, Victor Chevalier, Reina, Leo, Steve, Dragunov, Feng, Yoshimitsu, Shaheen, Kuma, Panda, Zafina, and Lee Chaolan are all playable characters.

The game added a Tekken shop with free and paid additional content after launch. DLC characters will also have their stories expanded in a story mode. The game will add the Tekken World Tour in the third update in April. The shop will receive one to two updates per month, with the UNIQLO UT x Tekken pack being the first free content for players. The story mode will be added for the additional characters sometime in the summer, showing how the characters were involved with the game's main story. The stories will be explored in free expansions for the main story rather than individual character episodes.

The Tekken: Bloodline anime series, which follows the storyline of the Tekken 3 fighting game, premiered on Netflix in August 2022.

Source: Email correspondence





Disclosure: Bandai Namco Filmworks Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Bandai Namco Holdings Inc., is a non-controlling, minority shareholder in Anime News Network Inc.