Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire Film Earns US$80 Million in U.S., US$114 Million in International Opening Weekend

The Box Office Mojo website estimates that thefilm sequelearned US$80 million in its opening weekend in the United States. The film earned an estimate of US$37,000,000 on Friday, an estimated US$26,600,000 on Saturday, and an estimated US$16,400,000 on Easter Sunday. The film topped the U.S. box office for the weekend.

The film earned an estimate of US$114 million from its 63 international screenings. China recorded the film's biggest international opening earnings at US$44 million. The film's global earning is at US$194 million. With the U.S. opening earnings of Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire , the "Monsterverse" series' total earnings for its five films has now reached US$2 billion.

Deadline reported that Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire earned approximately US$8 million during its preview screenings on Thursday in roughly 3,400 locations in the U.S. The earnings would mark the second-best previews for a "Monsterverse" movie, as 2014's Godzilla earned US$9.3 million in preview screenings.

The film opened in the United States on Friday, two weeks earlier than its previously planned April 12 date. The April 12 release was itself a delay from its original March 15 opening. The film was previously reported to play in 3,850 theaters including IMAX and 4DX screenings. Box Office Mojo recorded 3,861 theaters for the film's opening weekend.

The film will open in Japan on April 26.

Adam Wingard ( Death Note , The Guest , You're Next ) returned to direct the film. Mary Parent , Álex García , Eric McLeod , Thomas Tull , and Jon Jashni produced the movie.

The earlier Godzilla vs. Kong film opened internationally in March 2021 in territories where the HBO Max streaming service is not available. The film opened later that month in theaters in the United States at #1. The film has earned US$100,916,094 in the United States and has earned a total worldwide of US$470,116,094 according to Box Office Mojo.

Godzilla vs. Kong opened in Japan in July 2021, after a delay from its original May 2021 opening, and it topped its first weekend's box office chart.

