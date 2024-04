Crunchyroll Streams My Hero Academia Season 7 on May 4, Compilation Special on April 6

Image via My Hero Academia anime's Twitter account © 堀越耕平/集英社・僕のヒーローアカデミア製作委員会

announced on Tuesday that it will begin streaming the seventh season for theanime on May 4 at 5:30 a.m. EDT worldwide except Asia. The company will also stream the four-episodecompilation special, starting on Saturday at 5:30 a.m. EDT. Both the season and the special will get dubs in English, Latin American Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, French, German, and Italian.

The anime's seventh season was announced after the sixth season ended on March 25, 2023. A four-episode My Hero Academia Memories compilation special with some new scenes will start airing on Saturday. The new season (starting with episode 139 of the overall anime) will then debut on May 4. The anime will again air on YTV and NTV on Saturdays at 5:30 p.m. (4:30 a.m. EDT).

Romi Park voices the character Star and Stripe in the new season. Artist TK from Ling Tosite Sigure will perform the new opening theme song "Tagatame."

The anime is also spawning My Hero Academia THE MOVIE : You're Next ( My Hero Academia: You're Next ), a fourth film that will open on August 2. Horikoshi serves as the general supervisor and original character designer. The film has an original story that takes place around the same time as where the TV anime is currently, with the collapse of safe society.

Horikoshi launched the manga series in Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in July 2014. The manga's 40th compiled book volume will ship in Japan on Thursday. Viz Media publishes the manga in English digitally and in print in North America. Shueisha 's MANGA Plus service also publishes the manga in English digitally.

The anime's first 13-episode season premiered in April 2016. The 25-episode second season premiered in April 2017, and the third season premiered in April 2018 and ran for 25 episodes. The fourth season premiered in Japan in October 2019, and aired for 25 episodes. A two-episode original video anime for the franchise streamed in Japan in August 2020, and Funimation and Crunchyroll streamed the episodes. The show's fifth season premiered in Japan in March 2021, and aired for 25 episodes. A new two-episode original video anime screened in Japan in June 2022. Crunchyroll is streaming the episodes.

The anime's sixth season premiered in October 2022. The season aired for two continuous cours (quarter of a year) for a total of 25 episodes. Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired in Japan, and it is also streaming an English dub . Toonami is airing the anime. The My Hero Academia UA Heroes Battle special anime episode debuted in October.

Source: Email correspondence