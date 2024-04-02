Hakata Tonkotsu Ramens Light Novels Enter Final Arc in April, End in May

Novel series launched in 2014

Image via Amazon Japan © Chiaki Kisaki, Hako Ichiiro, Kadokawa

Writer Chiaki Kisaki revealed on Twitter on Sunday that the Hakata Tonkotsu Ramens light novel series will end with the 14th volume on May 24. The novels will enter the final arc with the 13th volume on April 25.

The story of the novels takes place in Fukuoka. At first glance, the city seems like a peaceful one, but under the surface, crime is running rampant. The city's Hakata ward is home to the professionals of the underworld: professional killers, detectives, informants, professional revenge seekers, those skilled in torture, and more. And according to urban legend, even a "killer of professional killers" exists in the city.

The novel series won the first prize for the 20th Dengeki Novel Awards. Kisaki and Hako Ichiiro launched the novel series in 2014. Kadokawa published the 12th volume in February 2023. The novel series also has a collaboration novel with Ryohgo Narita 's Durarara!! novel series. The novels received a television anime adaptation in 2018. Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired in Japan, and Funimation streamed an English dub for the anime.

Kisara Akino launched the first manga adaptation in Square Enix 's G Fantasy magazine in July 2016, and ended it in May 2017. Square Enix published the manga's second and final compiled book volume in July 2017. Chiaki Nagaoka launched Hakata Tonkotsu Ramens Dai 2-Maku , the second manga adaptation, in G Fantasy in August 2017, and ended it in October 2018.

The novels received multiple stage play adaptations.

Source: Chiaki Kisaki 's Twitter account





Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.