×
  • remind me tomorrow
  • remind me next week
  • never remind me
Subscribe to the ANN Newsletter • Wake up every Sunday to a curated list of ANN's most interesting posts of the week. read more

News
Inuhiko Doronoda's Kimi to Uchū o Aruku Tame ni Manga Wins 17th Manga Taisho Awards

posted on by Crystalyn Hodgkins
Hiromu Arakawa's Daemons of the Shadow Realm comes in 2nd

The executive committee for the 17th Manga Taisho awards announced the winner and full points breakdown for the awards on Tuesday during the award ceremony. (The official English name of the awards is the "Cartoon Grand Prize.")

Inuhiko Doronoda's Kimi to Uchū o Aruku Tame ni won this year's award.

Doronda drew an illustration to commemorate the award.

mantai-2024
Image via Manga Taisho
© Inuhiko Doronoda, Kodansha

The manga centers on Kobayashi, who can't continue to study or do his part-time job, so it seems like he'll become a dropout and a delinquent. However, one day an eccentric person named Uno transfers into his class. After Uno saves Kobayashi from starting a shady part-time job offered to him by his upperclassman, Kobayashi and Uno start to become friends. The more Kobayashi learns about Uno's lifestyle, the more he is drawn to Uno, and he starts to want to change himself. The story of friendship follows two people who are opposites but are both far from "normal," as they struggle to live happy lives.

The manga launched in June 2023 and serializes on the &Sofa and Comic Days websites. Kodansha released the first volume in Japan on November 22.

The nominating committee is composed mainly of bookstore staffers who are in charge of their respective stores' manga. This year's nominating committee consisted of 101 individuals, who selected from 257 titles. Any manga title that was released in 2023 and has eight volumes or less is eligible. The volume cap is intentionally added so that the prize winners would be relatively new works that have not already earned their popularity through sheer longevity.

Manga Taisho 2024 Final Results

uchuu
© Inuhiko Doronoda, Kodansha
Kimi to Uchū o Aruku Tame ni
Inuhiko Doronoda
96 points

daemons
© Hiromu Arakawa, Square Enix
Daemons of the Shadow Realm
Hiromu Arakawa
73 points

kanda
© Akihito Sakaue, Leed Publishing
Kanda Gokura-chō Shokunin-Banashi
Akihito Sakaue
72 points

shimazaki
© Gouten Hamada, Takeshi Sesimo, Kodansha
Dear Shimazaki in the Peaceful Land (Heiwa no Kuni no Shimazaki e)
Gouten Hamada, Takeshi Sesimo
59 points

diamond
© Ōhashi Hirai, Shueisha
Diamond no Kōzai
Ōhashi Hirai
56 points

9tenmaku
© Tomato Soup, Akita Shoten
A Witch's Life in Mongol (also nominated in 2023)
Tomato Soup
56 points

youandi
© Kōcha Agasawa, Shueisha, Viz Media
You and I Are Polar Opposites (also nominated in 2023)
Kōcha Agasawa
50 points

tamaki
© Fumi Yoshinaga, Shueisha
Tamaki to Amane
Fumi Yoshinaga
49 points

hirayasumi
© Keigo Shinzō, Shogakukan
Hirayasumi
Keigo Shinzō
49 points

famires
© Yama Wayama, Kadokawa
Fami-res Iko.
Yama Wayama
28 points

Previous winners include:

Source: Manga Taisho (link 2)


Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.
discuss this in the forum |
bookmark/share with: short url

News homepage / archives