Inuhiko Doronoda's Kimi to Uchū o Aruku Tame ni Manga Wins 17th Manga Taisho Awards
posted on by Crystalyn Hodgkins
The executive committee for the 17th Manga Taisho awards announced the winner and full points breakdown for the awards on Tuesday during the award ceremony. (The official English name of the awards is the "Cartoon Grand Prize.")
Inuhiko Doronoda's Kimi to Uchū o Aruku Tame ni won this year's award.
Doronda drew an illustration to commemorate the award.
The manga centers on Kobayashi, who can't continue to study or do his part-time job, so it seems like he'll become a dropout and a delinquent. However, one day an eccentric person named Uno transfers into his class. After Uno saves Kobayashi from starting a shady part-time job offered to him by his upperclassman, Kobayashi and Uno start to become friends. The more Kobayashi learns about Uno's lifestyle, the more he is drawn to Uno, and he starts to want to change himself. The story of friendship follows two people who are opposites but are both far from "normal," as they struggle to live happy lives.
The manga launched in June 2023 and serializes on the &Sofa and Comic Days websites. Kodansha released the first volume in Japan on November 22.
The nominating committee is composed mainly of bookstore staffers who are in charge of their respective stores' manga. This year's nominating committee consisted of 101 individuals, who selected from 257 titles. Any manga title that was released in 2023 and has eight volumes or less is eligible. The volume cap is intentionally added so that the prize winners would be relatively new works that have not already earned their popularity through sheer longevity.
Manga Taisho 2024 Final ResultsKimi to Uchū o Aruku Tame ni
Inuhiko Doronoda
96 points
Daemons of the Shadow Realm
Hiromu Arakawa
73 points
Kanda Gokura-chō Shokunin-Banashi
Akihito Sakaue
72 points
Dear Shimazaki in the Peaceful Land (Heiwa no Kuni no Shimazaki e)
Gouten Hamada, Takeshi Sesimo
59 points
Diamond no Kōzai
Ōhashi Hirai
56 points
A Witch's Life in Mongol (also nominated in 2023)
Tomato Soup
56 points
You and I Are Polar Opposites (also nominated in 2023)
Kōcha Agasawa
50 points
Tamaki to Amane
Fumi Yoshinaga
49 points
Hirayasumi
Keigo Shinzō
49 points
Fami-res Iko.
Yama Wayama
28 points
Previous winners include:
- 2023 - Kore Kaite Shine by Minoru Toyoda
- 2022 - Darwin Jihen by Shun Umezawa
- 2021 - Frieren: Beyond Journey's End by Kanehito Yamada and Tsukasa Abe
- 2020 - The Blue Period. by Tsubasa Yamaguchi
- 2019 - Astra Lost in Space by Kenta Shinohara
- 2018 - BEASTARS by Paru Itagaki
- 2017 - Hibiki: Shōsetsuka ni Naru Hōhō by Mitsuharu Yanamoto
- 2016 - Golden Kamuy by Satoru Noda
- 2015 - Kakukaku Shikajika by Akiko Higashimura
- 2014 - A Bride's Story by Kaoru Mori
- 2013 - Umimachi Diary by Akimi Yoshida
- 2012 - Silver Spoon by Hiromu Arakawa
- 2011 - March comes in like a lion by Chika Umino
- 2010 - Thermae Romae by Mari Yamazaki
- 2009 - Chihayafuru by Yuki Suetsugu
- 2008 - Gaku - Minna no Yama by Shinichi Ishizuka
Source: Manga Taisho (link 2)
Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.