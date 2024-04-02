Inuhiko Doronoda's Kimi to Uchū o Aruku Tame ni Manga Wins 17th Manga Taisho Awards

The executive committee for the 17th Manga Taisho awards announced the winner and full points breakdown for the awards on Tuesday during the award ceremony. (The official English name of the awards is the "Cartoon Grand Prize.")

Inuhiko Doronoda 's Kimi to Uchū o Aruku Tame ni won this year's award.

Doronda drew an illustration to commemorate the award.

Image via Manga Taisho © Inuhiko Doronoda, Kodansha

The manga centers on Kobayashi, who can't continue to study or do his part-time job, so it seems like he'll become a dropout and a delinquent. However, one day an eccentric person named Uno transfers into his class. After Uno saves Kobayashi from starting a shady part-time job offered to him by his upperclassman, Kobayashi and Uno start to become friends. The more Kobayashi learns about Uno's lifestyle, the more he is drawn to Uno, and he starts to want to change himself. The story of friendship follows two people who are opposites but are both far from "normal," as they struggle to live happy lives.

The manga launched in June 2023 and serializes on the &Sofa and Comic Days websites. Kodansha released the first volume in Japan on November 22.

The nominating committee is composed mainly of bookstore staffers who are in charge of their respective stores' manga. This year's nominating committee consisted of 101 individuals, who selected from 257 titles. Any manga title that was released in 2023 and has eight volumes or less is eligible. The volume cap is intentionally added so that the prize winners would be relatively new works that have not already earned their popularity through sheer longevity.

Manga Taisho 2024 Final Results

© Inuhiko Doronoda, Kodansha

Kimi to Uchū o Aruku Tame ni

Inuhiko Doronoda

96 points

© Hiromu Arakawa, Square Enix

73 points

© Akihito Sakaue, Leed Publishing

72 points

© Gouten Hamada, Takeshi Sesimo, Kodansha

Dear Shimazaki in the Peaceful Land ( Heiwa no Kuni no Shimazaki e )

59 points

© Ōhashi Hirai, Shueisha

56 points

© Tomato Soup, Akita Shoten

(also nominated in 2023)56 points

© Kōcha Agasawa, Shueisha, Viz Media

(also nominated in 2023)50 points

© Fumi Yoshinaga, Shueisha

49 points

© Keigo Shinzō, Shogakukan

49 points

© Yama Wayama, Kadokawa

28 points

Previous winners include:

Source: Manga Taisho (link 2)





