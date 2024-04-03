Kimi ni Todoke 3rd Season Anime Reveals 1st Promo Video, Visual, August Premiere

The official website for the third television anime season of Karuho Shiina 's Kimi ni Todoke - From Me to You manga revealed on Thursday the first promotional video, key visual, and August premiere worldwide on Netflix .

Image via Kimi no Todoke anime's website © 椎名軽穂／集英社・Production I.G

The new cast members are:

Kimi ni Todoke 3rd Season

Netflix

(Sawako Kuronuma) and(Shōta Kazehaya) are reprising their lead voice roles in), andis animating. The first new season in 13 years will stream exclusively onworldwide .

Kenichi Matsuzawa (episode director on The Prince of Tennis , The Legend of the Galactic Heroes: Die Neue These ) is directing at Production I.G . Tomoko Konparu ( NANA , Nodame Cantabile , Uta no Prince-sama - Maji Love 1000% ) is returning from the first two seasons to oversee the series scripts, and she is also co-writing the scripts with Michiko Yokote ( Shirobako , Gintama ). The musicians of S.E.N.S. Project ( xxxHOLiC , My Love Story!! ) are also returning to compose the music.

The manga tells the story of Sawako Kuronuma, nicknamed Sadako (from The Ring ) because her long black hair and pale skin makes her appear gloomy. The popular Shōta Kazehaya builds a friendship with Sawako that blossoms into romance.

Netflix is streaming the anime's first two seasons in Japanese with English subtitles and with a new English dub .

Shiina began the main Kimi ni Todoke manga in Shueisha 's Bessatsu Margaret shōjo magazine in 2006, and ended it in November 2017. Shueisha published the manga's 30th and final compiled book volume in March 2018. Shiina ran the Kimi ni Todoke Bangaihen: Unmei no Hito ( Kimi ni Todoke Spinoff: Soulmate) spinoff manga in Bessatsu Margaret from April 2018 to May 2022.

The series has consistently ranked among the top-selling manga in Japan with 36 million copies in circulation (including digital copies). Viz Media publishes the English version of the manga, and published the 30th volume in December 2018.

NIS America released both previous seasons of the television anime on home video. A live-action film adaptation opened in Japan in 2010. Netflix debuted a live-action series adaptation on March 30.

