Sengoku Youko Anime's 2nd Part Airs in July
posted on by Alex Mateo
The official Twitter account for the television anime of Satoshi Mizukami's Sengoku Youko manga announced on Thursday that the second cours (quarter of a year) will air in July. The next part will begin the "Sen Ma Konton-hen" (Thousand Demons Chaos Arc).
The first cours' 13th and final episode aired on Wednesday.
The anime premiered on the Tokyo MX, ABC TV, and Nagoya TV channels on January 10. Crunchyroll is streaming the series as it airs. The anime had its world premiere screening at Anime NYC on November 17.
The anime will have two arcs — the "Yo Naoshi Kyōdai-hen" (World Reform Siblings Arc) and "Sen Ma Konton-hen" (Thousand Demons Chaos Arc) — and will run for three cours (quarters of a year) for a "complete" adaptation.
The anime stars:
- Sōma Saitō as Jinka
- Yūki Takada as Tama
- Ryōhei Kimura as Shinsuke
- Tomoyo Kurosawa as Shakugan
- Hiroki Nanami as Senya
- Maaya Uchida as Tsukiko
- Kenji Nomura as Jinun
- Aki Toyosaki as Nau
- Tetsu Inada as Dōren
- Kazuki Miyagi as Resshin
- Ayahi Takagaki as Yama no Kami (Mountain God)
- Aina Suzuki as Rinzu
- Kenjiro Tsuda as Yazen
- Hiroki Tōchi as Raidō Zanzō
Masahiro Aizawa (Hakyū Hōshin Engi) is directing the anime at WHITE FOX. Jukki Hanada (Steins;Gate) writing and overseeing the series scripts, Yousuke Okuda (In the Heart of Kunoichi Tsubaki) is designing the characters, and Evan Call (Violet Evergarden) is in charge of music.
Tokyopop licensed the manga and it describes the manga's story:
The world is divided into two factions: humans and monsters called katawara. Despite being a katawara, Tama loves humans and vows to protect them from evil, even if it means fighting her own kind. Her brother Jinka, however, hates humans, despite mostly being one. The siblings are joined by a cowardly swordsman named Shinsuke, who wants to learn how to become strong.
Mizukami (Planet With, Lucifer and the Biscuit Hammer) launched the manga in Mag Garden's Monthly Comic Blade magazine in 2007 and moved it online to the magazine's website after the magazine ceased its publication in 2014. Mag Garden published the manga's 17th and final compiled book volume in 2016.
Source: Sengoku Youko anime's Twitter account