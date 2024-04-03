Yū Yabuuchi Launches New Uesugi-kun wa Onna no Ko wo Yametai Manga

Image via Amazon Japan © Yū Yabuuchi, Shogakukan

The May issue of Shogakukan 's Ciao magazine revealed on Wednesday that Yū Yabuuchi will launch a new series Uesugi-kun wa Onna no Ko wo Yametai (Uesugi Wants to Stop Being a Girl) in the magazine in April.

The announcement teased a romantic comedy involving an exceedingly cute hero, whose body can change into a woman's, in a love triangle.

Yabuuchi's Ao no Iris ( Blue Iris ) manga ended in November 2022. The manga launched in Ciao in January 2021, and centers on a middle schooler named Airi who is a little bad at studying. She becomes involved in an incident after discovering a mysterious painting at school.

Yabuuchi ended the "first season" of the Sorairo Memorial ( The way we were , pictured right) manga in October 2020, and the ongoing series continued in December 2020 in the Ciao Deluxe magazine. Yabuuchi launched the manga in Ciao in February 2020. Shogakukan published the manga's third compiled book volume on February 26.

Yabuuchi's Mizuiro Jidai and Naisho no Tsubomi manga previously inspired a 1996 television anime series and a 2008 OVA series, respectively.

