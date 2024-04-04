Asmik Ace Reorganizes, Combines Live-Action & Anime Departments

Reorganization puts film business division, rights business division together

Image via Asmik Ace website © Asmik Ace, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Film distribution and production companyannounced on March 29 that it has reorganized the company as of April 1, combining its film business and rights business divisions.

The company's former structure had four divisions: the operational management division, the film business division, the rights business division, and media platform division. The film business division was focused on live-action productions, and had the organization department, film sales department, film advertising department, and business planning department. The rights business division had the content sales department, anime department, and production department. The combining of these once separate divisions will now have the company considering its live-action productions alongside anime.

After the combining and reorganizing, the company will have a production division, marketing division, and sales division, alongside the operational management division. The media platform division is moving under the operational management division.

ASMIK was formed in 1985 as video game and film distribution company under Sumitomo Corporation . Ace Pictures was founded as a film distribution company in 1981. The two companies merged in 1998 to form Asmik Ace Entertainment, Inc. , later changing its name to simply Asmik Ace, Inc. The company has been involved in many recent anime, especially with recent Science SARU productions, including The Heike Story , INU-OH , and Tatami Time Machine Blues . It has also been part of the production for such anime as Fortune Favors Lady Nikuko , In Another World With My Smartphone , Sakugan , and Teasing Master Takagi-san the Movie .