Disgaea 7: Vows of the Virtueless Game Gets New Version on July 25

Updated Switch, PS5, PS4 game includes all DLC, new content

Image via Nintendo © Nippon Ichi Software

Disgaea 7: Vows of the Virtueless

Makai Senki Disgaea 7

Makai Senki Disgaea 7: Kore Made no Zenbu Iri Hajimemashita

PlayStation

announced that its game will get a new edition titledthat includes all previously released DLC as well as new content. The updated game will launch in Japan forSwitch,5, and4 on July 25.

The new edition will add a new story scenario, the character Asagi, Hell Inheritance, increase of max stats, and the boss Rakshasa Baal. The scenario and character will also be sold separately as DLC. The new gameplay elements will be added to the base game in a free update.

The original game launched for PS5, PS4, Switch, and PC via Steam on October 3 in North America, October 6 in Europe, and October 13 in Oceania.

The game debuted in Japan for PS4, PS5, and Switch in January 2023.

The game takes place in a Japanese-stye demon world. It stars a swordsman named Fuji (voiced by Kaito Ishikawa ) and a young otaku woman named Piririka (voiced by Hiyori Nitta ) who go on a journey to take back the "Hinomoto Tamashii."

Disgaea 7 features 45 generic characters, the most in the franchise . The game also features an "online AI battle mode" for the first time. There is also Jumbification that makes characters gigantic, Hell Mode, and Item Reincarnation.

The Disgaea 6: Defiance of Destiny game launched in Japan in January 2021 for the PS4 and Nintendo Switch. NIS America released the game on Switch in June 2021 in North America and Europe, and in July 2021 in Oceania. Nippon Ichi Software released the game for PS5 in Japan in June 2022.

Disgaea 6 Complete then launched for PS5, PS4, and PC in North America and Europe in June 2022, and in Australia and New Zealand in July 2022. Disgaea 6 Complete is a new version of the game that contains all previously released content and DLC.

Source: Gamer via Gematsu