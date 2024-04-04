News
Opus Colors Original Anime Gets Stage Play Adaptation, Reveals Main Cast in Costume
posted on by Joanna Cayanan
An official website opened on March 15 to announce the stage play adaptation of the Opus Colors original television anime titled Perception Stage: Opus Colors, which will run from May 10-19 at Club eX at Shinagawa Prince Hotel in Tokyo. The stage play's staff revealed the main cast in costume on Thursday.
The stage play's main cast members are (image above, from top left to bottom right):
- Yuta Kishimoto as Kazuya Yamanashi
- Tōru Isono as Kyō Takise
- Kazuya Yūki as Jun Tsuzuki
- Tomoki Hiiragi as Michitaka Nanba
- Satsuki Kitano as Anju Ikaruga
- Kenta Matsui as Chiharu Sakaki
- Takuto Segawa as Kaede Mikuriya
- Bishin Kawasumi as Mashū Kirinoe
Kōtarō Yoshitani (Dansui!, Hetalia ~in the new world~ musical) is directing the play, Sayaka Harada (Opus Colors anime series composition) is writing the script, and Hitton is in charge of choreography.
The Opus Colors anime premiered in Japan in April 2023. Crunchyroll streams the series. Rin Hinata, the creator of STARMYU, is also credited as the creator for Opus Colors.
The anime centers on the relationship between an "artist" and a "grader," in an immersive field of digital art known as "perception art" that was developed only a decade ago. Kazuya Yamanashi is the son of a couple who are considered one of the founders of perception art, while Jun Tsuzuki is his friend. Both are childhood friends with Kyo Takise, who also has influential art parents, and is also a grader.
Sources: Perception Stage: Opus Colors stage play's website and X/Twitter account, Comic Natalie