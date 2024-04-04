Opus Colors Original Anime Gets Stage Play Adaptation, Reveals Main Cast in Costume

Stage play to run from May 10-19 in Tokyo

An official website opened on March 15 to announce the stage play adaptation of the Opus Colors original television anime titled Perception Stage: Opus Colors , which will run from May 10-19 at Club eX at Shinagawa Prince Hotel in Tokyo. The stage play's staff revealed the main cast in costume on Thursday.

The stage play's main cast members are (image above, from top left to bottom right):

Yuta Kishimoto as Kazuya Yamanashi

Tōru Isono as Kyō Takise

Kazuya Yūki as Jun Tsuzuki

Tomoki Hiiragi as Michitaka Nanba

Satsuki Kitano as Anju Ikaruga

Kenta Matsui as Chiharu Sakaki

Takuto Segawa as Kaede Mikuriya

Bishin Kawasumi as Mashū Kirinoe

Kōtarō Yoshitani ( Dansui! , Hetalia ~in the new world~ musical) is directing the play, Sayaka Harada ( Opus Colors anime series composition) is writing the script, and Hitton is in charge of choreography.

The Opus Colors anime premiered in Japan in April 2023. Crunchyroll streams the series. Rin Hinata , the creator of STARMYU , is also credited as the creator for Opus Colors .

The anime centers on the relationship between an "artist" and a "grader," in an immersive field of digital art known as "perception art" that was developed only a decade ago. Kazuya Yamanashi is the son of a couple who are considered one of the founders of perception art, while Jun Tsuzuki is his friend. Both are childhood friends with Kyo Takise, who also has influential art parents, and is also a grader.