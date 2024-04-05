From Eroica with Love Stage Play Gets Rerun on July 26-29

Main cast/staff return for "Revival+" rerun with new scenes

The official website for the stage play of Yasuko Aoike 's From Eroica with Love manga announced on Saturday that the play will get a "Revival+" rerun with new scenes at Kinokuniya Hall in Tokyo from July 26-29. The main cast and staff will return for the updated show.

Image via From Eroica with Love stage play's Twitter account ©青池保子(秋田書店)

Updated cast members for the rerun include Reo Yamazaki as Agent B, Yūsaku Sato as Agent G, and Shinichi Wagō as The Man in Purple.

©青池保子(秋田書店)

The returning cast members are:

Yuki Nakayama as Earl Dorian Red Gloria/Phantom Thief Eroica

as Earl Dorian Red Gloria/Phantom Thief Eroica Mitsu Murata as Major Klaus Heinz von dem Eberbach

as Major Klaus Heinz von dem Eberbach Taishi Sugie as James

Yūki Fujiwara as Bonham

as Bonham Washio Shūto as Agent A

Akiko Kodama is directing the play. Oropa Irie is writing the script. Mako Kuwabara is composing the music. Umebou is handling the choreography. Lol inc. is in charge of planning and production.

Aoike debuted the manga in Akita Shoten 's Princess Gold magazine in December 1976. The manga was serialized until June 2012 when it went on hiatus. Akita Shoten published the manga's 39th compiled book volume in January 2014.

DC Comics ' CMX Manga imprint published the first 15 volumes of From Eroica with Love series in North America.

A tribute project for the manga started in Mystery Bonita in June 2021.