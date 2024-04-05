Highspeed Étoile Original Anime Gets Smartphone Puzzle Game

BlazeCircuit Studio develops game slated for release this year

The official website for the original television anime project Highspeed Étoile revealed on Friday that the anime getting a puzzle game for smartphones titled Highspeed Étoile Puzzle Racing! that is slated to release this year. BlazeCircuit Studio is developing the game. The game will be free to play with optional paid items.

Image via Highspeed Étoile anime's website ©HSE Project

The anime is debuting on Friday.

Keitaro Motonaga ( Date A Live first three seasons) is directing the anime at Studio A-Cat . FirstCallMusic is composing the music. Takamitsu Kōno ( She Professed Herself Pupil of the Wise Man , Utawarerumono: The False Faces ) is overseeing the series scripts, and Yasunori Ebina is the sound director.

The anime takes place in the near future, where the latest technology has made it so vehicles can travel at 500 km/h (about 310 mph) safely and securely. A next-generation race event called NEX Race is born, which changes the world of racing. NEX Racing features AI control support and a "Revolburst" mechanism.

A newcomer named Rin Rindo will make her debut in NEX Race, and will further revolutionize the sport. Rin once had a dream of becoming a ballet dancer, but had to give up on that dream due to an injury. Afterward she became a NEET and a gamer who lived in her grandmother's house. But one day she is suddenly thrown into the world of racing.

Takuya Fujima ( Magical Girl Lyrical Nanoha ViVid manga artist; original character designer for R-15 , Warlords of Sigrdrifa , and Weiß Survive ) is the original character designer for the show. The official website for the anime features logos for King Amusement Creative Sonic Blade, Yostar , Good Smile Company , and Super Formula. Super Formula is a former racing series in Japan and it is collaborating on the project.

Nana Mizuki is performing the opening theme song "ADRENALIZED," and the girl group SCANDAL is performing the ending theme song "Fanfare."

The original anime project's manga adaptation titled Highspeed Étoile: L'Entrée de Towa et Kanata launched on the Manga Cross website on October 23. Chiaki Misono is drawing the manga with cooperation from the Suzuka Circuit .