Pokémon Horizons Anime Reveals 4 More Cast Members for 'Terastal Debut' Arc

New arc debuts on April 12

The official X/Twitter account for the Pokémon anime franchise announced four more cast members for the "Terastal Debut" arc for the Pokémon Horizons: The Series anime on Friday. All four characters are teachers at the "Orange Academy."

Image via 4Gamer ©Nintendo・Creatures・GAME FREAK・TV Tokyo・ShoPro・JR Kikaku ©Pokémon

The new cast includes (left to right, name romanizations are not official):

Image via Pokémon anime's Twitter account ©Nintendo・Creatures・GAME FREAK・TV Tokyo・ShoPro・JR Kikaku ©Pokémon

The new arc will start on April 12. K-Pop group IVE is performing the new opening theme song "Will," andis performing the ending theme song "Let Me Battle."andare producing the ending theme.

Other new cast for the arc includes:

The anime premiered in Japan in April 2023 with a one-hour first-episode special. The show airs on Fridays at 6:55 p.m. JST (4:55 a.m. EDT). The anime started its second arc, "Terapagos no Kagayaki" (The Brilliance of Terapagos), with its 29th episode on October 27 in Japan.

The Pokémon Company had originally announced that the anime would debut on Netflix in the U.S. on February 23, but the series debuted instead on March 7.

The anime follows completely new dual protagonists, who are named Liko and Roy. The anime features Sprigatito, Fuecoco, and Quaxly from the Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet video games, and also features the Legendary Pokémon Rayquaza in its Shiny form. The anime also features the new characters Friede and Captain Pikachu, who are a Pokémon professor and Pokémon partner duo who battle alongside Liko and Roy.

Saori Den ( Mirage Queen Prefers Circus ) is directing the anime, and Daiki Tomiyasu ( Pokémon Sun & Moon , Pocket Monster Mezase Pokémon Master ) is serving as creative director. Dai Sato ( Eureka Seven , Wolf's Rain , Samurai Champloo , Cowboy Bebop ) is overseeing the series scripts. Tetsuo Yajima is the action director, Rei Yamazaki is the character designer, and Kyōko Itō is the sub-character designer. Masafumi Mima is the sound director and Conisch is composing the music.