Japan's Video Game Rankings, March 25-31
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Princess Peach: Showtime! stays at #1
|Rank
|System
|Title
|Publisher
|Release Date
|Weekly Copies
|Total Copies
|1
|NSw
|Princess Peach: Showtime!
|Nintendo
|March 22
|27,258
|104,820
|2
|PS5
|Rise of the Ronin
|Sony Interactive Entertainment
|March 22
|20,139
|84,785
|3
|NSw
|Winning Post 10 2024
|Koei Tecmo Games
|March 28
|12,845
|12,845
|4
|NSw
|Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
|Nintendo
|April 28, 2017
|10,432
|5,768,608
|5
|PS5
|Dragon's Dogma 2
|CAPCOM
|March 22
|9,172
|77,764
|6
|NSw
|Super Mario Bros. Wonder
|Nintendo
|October 20, 2023
|8,163
|1,803,747
|7
|PS5
|Winning Post 10 2024
|Koei Tecmo Games
|March 28
|6,733
|6,733
|8
|NSw
|Minecraft
|Nintendo
|June 21, 2018
|6,618
|3,483,557
|9
|NSw
|Animal Crossing: New Horizons
|Nintendo
|March 20, 2020
|6,411
|7,729,183
|10
|NSw
|Splatoon 3
|Nintendo
|September 9, 2022
|6,172
|4,264,330
|11
|NSw
|Mario Vs. Donkey Kong
|Nintendo
|February 16
|5,941
|137,369
|12
|NSw
|Momotaro Dentetsu World: Chikyū wa Kibō de Mawatteru!
|Konami
|November 16, 2023
|5,289
|1,023,124
|13
|PS5
|Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
|Square Enix
|February 29
|4,840
|310,596
|14
|NSw
|Nintendo Switch Sports
|Nintendo
|April 29, 2022
|4,802
|1,299,683
|15
|PS4
|Winning Post 10 2024
|Koei Tecmo Games
|March 28
|4,702
|4,702
|16
|NSw
|Super Smash Brothers Ultimate
|Nintendo
|December 7, 2018
|4,633
|5,476,270
|17
|NSw
|Pokémon Scarlet/Violet
|Nintendo
|November 18, 2022
|4,310
|5,320,999
|18
|NSw
|Mario Party Superstars
|Nintendo
|October 29, 2021
|3,160
|1,419,708
|19
|NSw
|Sekai no Asobi Taizen 51
|Nintendo
|June 5, 2020
|2,839
|1,265,195
|20
|NSw
|Pikmin 4
|Nintendo
|July 21, 2023
|2,595
|1,194,882
Source: Famitsu