Japan's Video Game Rankings, March 25-31

posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Princess Peach: Showtime! stays at #1

Japan's Game Ranking: March 25-31

Rank System Title Publisher Release Date Weekly Copies Total Copies
1 NSw Princess Peach: Showtime! Nintendo March 22 27,258 104,820
2 PS5 Rise of the Ronin Sony Interactive Entertainment March 22 20,139 84,785
3 NSw Winning Post 10 2024 Koei Tecmo Games March 28 12,845 12,845
4 NSw Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Nintendo April 28, 2017 10,432 5,768,608
5 PS5 Dragon's Dogma 2 CAPCOM March 22 9,172 77,764
6 NSw Super Mario Bros. Wonder Nintendo October 20, 2023 8,163 1,803,747
7 PS5 Winning Post 10 2024 Koei Tecmo Games March 28 6,733 6,733
8 NSw Minecraft Nintendo June 21, 2018 6,618 3,483,557
9 NSw Animal Crossing: New Horizons Nintendo March 20, 2020 6,411 7,729,183
10 NSw Splatoon 3 Nintendo September 9, 2022 6,172 4,264,330
11 NSw Mario Vs. Donkey Kong Nintendo February 16 5,941 137,369
12 NSw Momotaro Dentetsu World: Chikyū wa Kibō de Mawatteru! Konami November 16, 2023 5,289 1,023,124
13 PS5 Final Fantasy VII Rebirth Square Enix February 29 4,840 310,596
14 NSw Nintendo Switch Sports Nintendo April 29, 2022 4,802 1,299,683
15 PS4 Winning Post 10 2024 Koei Tecmo Games March 28 4,702 4,702
16 NSw Super Smash Brothers Ultimate Nintendo December 7, 2018 4,633 5,476,270
17 NSw Pokémon Scarlet/Violet Nintendo November 18, 2022 4,310 5,320,999
18 NSw Mario Party Superstars Nintendo October 29, 2021 3,160 1,419,708
19 NSw Sekai no Asobi Taizen 51 Nintendo June 5, 2020 2,839 1,265,195
20 NSw Pikmin 4 Nintendo July 21, 2023 2,595 1,194,882

Source: Famitsu

