27th Detective Conan Film Gets Midnight Screenings, Reveals New Trailer

The official website for the upcoming Detective Conan: Hyakuman Doru no Michishirube ( Case Closed: The Million-dollar Pentagram ) film revealed on Sunday a new trailer for the film, and also revealed the film will screen at midnight on April 12 across 23 theaters.

The midnight debut marks a first for the Detective Conan movies as previous films have held advance screenings prior to the release date.

TMS Entertainment released an English-subtitled trailer for the film and describes the story:

A message has arrived from Kid the Phantom Thief, that he will steal a Japanese sword belonging to the wealthy Onoe Family in Hakodate, Hokkaido. Conan and Heiji Hattori, who happened to be in Hakodate, are on the case to capture Kid. Onoe Family's collections are associated with Toshizo Hijikata, a historic figure who perished in Hakodate. Why is Kid, who specializes in jewels, going after a Japanese sword? Coincidentally the family lawyer of Onoe is found murdered in the warehouse district, apparently slaughtered by a Japanese sword. The suspect is an investor/arms dealer who is said to be after Onoe family's hidden treasure. The grandfather of Onoe family's patriarch was deeply involved with the army industry during wartime, and it was rumored he hid some powerful weapon that could “change the course of war” somewhere in Hakodate. Is Kid after that weapon? Meanwhile, Heiji is trying to find a perfect viewpoint to declare his love to Kazuha… In the North among cherry blossoms, the exciting hunt for treasure begins!

Image via Detective Conan: Hyakuman Doru no Michishirube anime film's website © 2024 青山剛昌/名探偵コナン製作委員会

The 27th film in thefranchise will premiere in Japan on April 12. The film will screen in 515 cinemas across Japan, the largest number of theater screenings in the history of thefilm series, and will have simultaneous screenings in IMAX in 50 theaters, MX4D in 14 theaters, 4DX in 64 theaters, and Dolby Cinema in eight theaters.

AIKO will perform the film's theme song "Sōshi Sōai" (Mutual Love).

The new cast members all play key characters connected to the sword around which the film's plot centers, and include:

Yoshitsugu Matsuoka as Hijiri Fukushiro, a college student and skilled iai (Japanese swordsmanship style based on drawing a sword and slashing in one movement) swordsman who meets Kazuha in a kendo tournament

as Hijiri Fukushiro, a college student and skilled (Japanese swordsmanship style based on drawing a sword and slashing in one movement) swordsman who meets Kazuha in a kendo tournament Takayuki Sugō as Ryōe Fukushiro, Hijiri's father and master swordsman, despite being burdened with illness

as Ryōe Fukushiro, Hijiri's father and master swordsman, despite being burdened with illness Hiroshi Naka as Takuzō Onoe, the head of the Onoe conglomerate, and the one who issued a challenge to Kid

as Takuzō Onoe, the head of the Onoe conglomerate, and the one who issued a challenge to Kid Marika Kōno as Miko Yoshinaga, a miko who knows much about Hijikata Toshizō's sword

as Miko Yoshinaga, a miko who knows much about Hijikata Toshizō's sword Banjō Ginga as Brian D. Kadokura, an American of Japanese descent, and an arms dealer known as the "Merchant of Death," who becomes a person of interest after a murder of someone with a cross-shaped wound becomes apparent

A separate compilation film titled Detective Conan vs. Kid the Phantom Thief opened in cinemas in Japan on January 5. The compilation combined and re-edited television episodes including the debut of Kid the Phantom Thief, and added new footage to the story in episode 76, when Conan and Kid had their first confrontation. The special also featured exclusive new footage of "cherished interactions" between the two characters.

Detective Conan: Kurogane no Submarine (Iron Submarine), the 26th film, opened in Japan in April 2023, and sold 2.17 million tickets to earn about 3.14 billion yen (about US$23.4 million) in its first three days, making it the best three-day opening for the franchise. The film is the first in the franchise to earn more than 10 billion yen.

Aoyama launched the manga in 1994. The manga has spawned a television anime that has been running since 1996, as well as an accompanying anime film series.