HARELUYA II BØY's Haruto Umezawa Launches New Manga in May

Menace manga centers on amnesiac delinquent teenager encountering alien

Image via Amazon © Haruto Umezawa, Shueisha

Menace

The May issue of'smagazine revealed on Thursday thatwill launch a new manga titledin the magazine's next issue on May 2.

The manga centers on Teruya, a delinquent teenage boy who spends his days fighting as part of a gang, but decides to quit his gang for the sake of his beloved Aimi. As part of his retirement from the gang, he undergoes a "retirement ritual" where the gang beats him up badly. After the beating, he wakes up and finds that he has lost his memories, even the knowledge of his name. It is then that he meets a strange alien creature.

Umezawa published the Hareluya one-shot manga in Shueisha 's Shonen Jump Summer Special magazine in 1991, and turned it into a serialized series in 1992 in Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine, where it ran for 10 chapters. Umezawa started the HARELUYA II BØY manga (pictured at right) later in 1992. The manga reimagined the story, and it ran in Weekly Shonen Jump until 1999 and has 33 volumes. The manga inspired a 1997 television anime adaptation, which Sentai Filmworks licensed in 2021, and began streaming on HIDIVE .



Source: Young Ace May issue





Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.