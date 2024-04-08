Maki Fujita Launches New Manga on May 7

Fujita to launch Ka no Yo no Kemono ga Miru Yume wa manga about high school girl, detestable bodyguard

© Maki Fujita, Akita Shoten

The May issue of'smagazine revealed on Saturday that manga creatorwill launch a new manga titled(The Dream the Beast of the Other World Sees) in the magazine's next issue on May 7.

The manga's story centers on Sera, a high school girl who easily gets into trouble. She gets a detestable new bodyguard who crushes people without hesitation.

Fujita's Hiiro no Uta manga (image right) ended in December 2022. The manga launched in Monthly Princess in October 2020. Akita Shoten published the manga's first compiled book volume in October 2021, and the fourth and final volume in February 2023.

Fujita launched the Yakusoku wa Toshokan no Katasumi de (The Promise Was Made in the Corner of the Library) manga in Monthly Princess in March 2019, and ended the series in May 2020. Akita Shoten published the manga's fourth and final volume in July 2020.

ADV Manga published two volumes of Fujita's Kids Joker manga in English in 2005. Tokyopop published eight volumes of Fujita's Platinum Garden manga. Go! Comi published four volumes of Fujita's Trill on Eden manga.

