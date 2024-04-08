Needy Streamer Overload Game's Writer Nyalra Pens 13-Episode TV Anime

Nyalra aim to release anime within 2 years, plans trip to Netherlands for research

Writer Nyalra reported on his X (formerly Twitter ) account on Tuesday that he is supervising, writing the original concept, and penning the scripts for a 13-episode television anime. The writer posted a photo that revealed his role in the anime, as well as some character design sheets, but kept the title of the anime hidden.

The character designs have captions listing the "crazy girl" Purple Lollipop on the left and Karamazov on the right.

In the post, Nyalra stated that he had just finished writing all the scripts for the anime, swearing that he will "work as hard as he can" to bring the anime out within two years, with details to be revealed next year.

In a post on his blog, Nyalra said that has been writing the scripts for a year, and that while the scripts are "finished," he will still have to rewrite or edit some parts of them. He noted that he particularly wanted to rewrite the first episode, as the story's outline was more fleshed out to him by the end compared to the start. He also said that each of the companies involved in the production for the anime "pitched in over 100 million [yen]" (about US$660,000). One of the conditions for the anime being made was that Nyalra would pen all the scripts for the anime, and he explained that he established the condition because he didn't want to leave the scripts for someone else to write. He added that he was particular about backgrounds in anime, so he is heading to the Netherlands soon to take location reference photos.

Nyalra is best known for being the scenario writer for Xemono's Needy Streamer Overload game. WSS Playground and Xemono released the game simultaneously in English, Japanese, Chinese, and Korean on PC via Steam in January 2022, with the title Needy Streamer Overload in English, and Needy Girl Overdose in Japanese.

Itaru Bonnoki ( The Vampire Dies in No Time ) launched a manga adaptation of the game titled Needy Girl Overdose: Run with My Sick on Akita Shoten 's Manga Cross website in March 2023.