Webby Awards Nominate Pokémon: Path to the Peak Anime for Best Animation

The 28th Annual Webby Awards on April 2 nominated theshort animated series for Best Animation (Series & Channels) in its Video category. Voting is open until April 18.

The series premiere globally on YouTube on August 11. The series is based on the Pokémon Trading Card Game and follows Ava and her partner Pokémon Oddish.

The 51st Annual Annie Awards nominated the series for Best TV/Media – Limited Series.

The Pokémon TCG launched in Japan in 1996 and in the West in 1998. The Pokémon Company International became the publisher and distributor of the TCG in 2003.

The Pokémon Company International is developing a new unscripted series involving the Pokémon TCG.

Pokémon Trading Card Live , the new free-to-play online app for iOS, Android, PC, and Mac, officially launched (outside of beta) on June 8.

The International Academy of Digital Arts and Sciences presents The Webby Awards each year. The awards were established in 1996, and describe themselves as "the leading international award honoring excellence on the Internet." This year's winners will be announced on April 23.



