Kasumi Kazui Launches New Manga, Hiiro Kisaragi Publishes New Manga's Prologue Chapter on May 8

Kazui to launch Nest love story manga; Kisaragi's new manga starts regular serialization in June

The May issue of Shogakukan 's Petit Comic magazine revealed on Monday that Kazumi Kazui will launch a new manga titled Nest in the magazine's June issue on May 8. The magazine's Puchi Puchi Comic web manga magazine supplement will also publish on May 8 the prologue chapter of Hiiro Kisaragi 's upcoming new manga. The magazine did not reveal the title of the manga. Kisaragi's new manga will start regular serialization in Petit Comic 's July issue in June.

Image via Petit Comic magazine's website © Shogakukan

Kazui's Nest manga centers on a woman named Nanami, who had to stop living with her boyfriend due to an awkward situation at work. Spending her time feeling like she has nowhere to go, a former classmate from her hometown named Hiro, now an artist, calls her about his solo exhibition. The man and woman, struggling with hardships of life, come together. A Reiwa era love story begins.

Kazui launched the Zesshoku Kareshi Kōryaku Seyo! (Get Yourself an Aromantic Guy) manga in Petit Comic in August 2022. The manga ended in its fourth and final compiled book volume, which shipped on March 8.

Kazui ended the Watashi ga Koi Nado Shinakutemo (Even If I Don't Fall in Love) manga in April 2022. Kazui launched the manga in Petit Comic in March 2019. Shogakukan published the manga's ninth and final volume in June 2022.

Kazui drew the manga adaptation for Kyoichi Katayama 's Socrates in Love novel in 2004. Viz Media published both the novel and manga in English in 2005.

Kisaragi's Tandeki no Susume manga recently ended with its fourth and final volume, published on March 8. The manga launched in Petit Comic in May 2022.