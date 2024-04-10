The Grimm Variations Anime Gets Manga Adaptation

The Twitter account for Kodansha 's Magazine Pocket service announced on Tuesday that Kōji Megumi ( Bloody Monday ) will adapt The Grimm Variations , Wit Studio and CLAMP 's original anime series based on Grimm's Fairy Tales , into a manga on the service on April 17.

Image via Magazine Pocket's Twitter account

The six-part anime will debut on Netflix on April 17.

Netflix describes the anime:

Once upon a time, brothers Jacob and Wilhelm collected fairy tales from across the land and made them into a book. They also had a much younger sister, the innocent and curious Charlotte, who they loved very much. One day, while the brothers were telling Charlotte a fairy tale like usual, they saw that she had a somewhat melancholy look on her face. She asked them, "Do you suppose they really lived happily ever after?" The pages of Grimms' Fairy Tales, written by Jacob and Wilhelm, are now presented from the unique perspective of Charlotte, who sees the stories quite differently from her brothers.

© Netflix

The manga creator group(X,) is drafting the original character designs and drew the teaser visual (pictured right).(Bleach,) is writing this anthology of six stories that re-interpretewhile retaining their dark elements. According to, the anime will introduce a "modern twist" to's Fairy Tales, and it will have elements of the horror and suspense genres.) is composing the music

Netflix announced its partnership with CLAMP in early 2020. CLAMP has produced 20 character designs for the project.

