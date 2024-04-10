Ultraman Arc Series to Air, Stream in Asia With Simultaneous Dubs

The official website of Ultraman Arc , the latest live-action series in the Ultraman franchise , started streaming a teaser trailer on April 5. The website also announced that the new series will have dubbed or subtitled versions in 11 languages, and it will be distributed simultaneously in six Asian countries and regions.

Turn on CC (closed captions) button for English subtitles

Image via Ultraman Arc live-action series' website ©TSUBURAYA PRODUCTIONS ©ULTRAMAN ARC PRODUCTION CONSORTIUM・TV TOKYO

Ultraman Arc will premiere in Japan on July 6 on six TV Tokyo affiliate channels at 9:00 a.m. JST.

In addition to the series' English dub version, the series is scheduled to be distributed at the same time, dubbed in local languages in China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Thailand, Indonesia, and Vietnam.

The series is planned to air/stream in the following sites and networks:

China: Tencent Video, Youku, iQIYI , bilibili

Video, Youku, , Hong Kong: ViuTV

Taiwan: MOMO TV

Thailand: Channel7

Indonesia: RTV

Vietnam: FPT Play

The series will also be available on streaming sites, including on the official YouTube channel of Ultraman , and it will be subtitled in 11 languages including English, Korean, Indonesian, Malay, Vietnamese, Tagalog, Latin, Portuguese, Hindi, Chinese, and Thai.

Yūki Totsuka stars in the new series as the protagonist Yūma, a young man who has a rich power of imagination, and is a novice researcher in Japan's Scientific Kaiju Investigation and Prevention (SKIP) Center. During a large-scale monster disaster in the city, Yūma's strong desire to protect and save the people lets him merge with the messenger of light that descended to Earth from a far galaxy.

Netflix and Tsuburaya Productions ' upcoming Ultraman CG animated feature film titled Ultraman: Rising , will premiere on June 14.

Netflix previously debuted an Ultraman CG anime based on Eiichi Shimizu and Tomohiro Shimoguchi 's Ultraman (manga 2011) in April 2019. Kenji Kamiyama and Shinji Aramaki directed the anime at Production I.G . The anime's final season Ultraman Final had a worldwide Netflix debut in May 2023.

Studio Khara 's Shin Ultraman film debuted in Japan in May 2022 and ranked at #1 in its first weekend. The film earned a combined total of US$601,490 in its U.S. screenings in January 2023. The film also screened in the U.K., Ireland, and Canada.