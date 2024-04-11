Coppelion's Tomonori Inoue Launches New Manga on April 20

Kūzoku Hack to Jōki no Hime set in high-flying fantasy world

Manga creator Tomonori Inoue announced on his Twitter account on April 5 that he is launching a new manga titled Kūzoku Hack to Jōki no Hime (The Sky Pirate Hack and the Steam Princess) on Mag Garden 's Mag Comi website on April 20.

Inoue noted that this will be his first fantasy manga. The story will be an adventure set in a world of airships, floating islands, and sky pirates.

Inoue launched the Manatsu no Grey Goo ( Gray Goo of Midsummer ) manga in Kodansha 's Magazine Pocket app in June 2022, and ended it in March 2023. Kodansha published five compiled book volumes for the manga.

Inoue launched the Coppelion manga in Kodansha 's Weekly Young Magazine in 2008, before moving it to Monthly Young Magazine in 2012. Inoue ended the manga in the magazine in February 2016. Crunchyroll published the manga digitally in English, and Kodansha Comics has released all 26 volumes of the manga digitally. A television anime adaptation of the manga premiered in 2013. Viz Media streamed the anime and later released it on home video.

Inoue launched the Candy & Cigarettes manga in Kodansha 's Young Magazine the 3rd in January 2017. Kodansha moved the manga to the "renewed" Monthly Young Magazine in May 2021 after it published the final issue of Young Magazine the 3rd in April 2021. The manga ended in July 2021, and Kodansha published the manga's 11th and final volume in November 2021. Seven Seas licensed the manga and releases the seventh volume in English on February 13.