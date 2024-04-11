Pac-Man Mega Tunnel Battle: Chomp Champs Battle Royale Multiplayer Game's Trailer Reveals May 9 Release

Game gets Deluxe edition with customizable cosmetics

Bandai Namco Entertainment America began streaming a trailer on Thursday for the Pac-Man Mega Tunnel Battle: Chomp Champs multiplayer game, and it reveals that the game will launch for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam on May 9.

The game is getting a Deluxe edition including customizable PAC and maze cosmetics.

The game is a 64-player battle royale. It also features custom matchmaking with a friend system, ranked mode, and global leaderboards.

Nintendo ended service of Bandai Namco Entertainment and Arika 's Pac-Man 99 online multiplayer Switch game on October 8. The game launched in April 2021 as a free game for Nintendo Switch Online subscribers. Arika developed the game, in which 99 players compete to be the last one standing in a new version of the Pac-Man game. Players can send Jammer Pac-Man to opponents by eating Power Pellets and ghosts.

Bandai Namco Entertainment 's Pac-Man game franchise debuted with its original arcade game in 1980. The franchise inspired the Pac-World television anime series in 2013.

