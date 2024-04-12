Ghibli Art Director Youichi Nishikawa, Nihon Falcom President Toshihiro Kondo Attend Anime Expo

Symphony concert to also take place on July 6

The staff ofannounced on Thursday that it will host Nihon Falcom president Toshihiro Kondo at this year's event. The convention will also hostart director

The One Piece 25th Anniversary Symphony Orchestra will take place at the Shrine Auditorium on July 6 during the event as part of its North America Tour. The concert will require separate tickets from the convention, and Anime Expo badge holders can purchase tickets at a discounted rate. Customers not attending the convention can still see the concert.

Kondo joined Nihon Falcom in 1998, and became president of the company in 2007. Kondo has been a director and producer for many of the company's games, including its flagship franchises The Legend of Heroes (including the Trails of the Sky and Trails of Cold Steel ) and Ys .

Nishikawa has contributed background art to anime such as Black Butler , Wolf Children , Howl's Moving Castle , Ponyo , The Secret World of Arrietty , and The Wind Rises . Nishikawa served as art director on The Boy and The Beast anime film.

Anime Expo 2024 will take place at the Los Angeles Convention Center on July 4-7.

