Safe Sex Manga Ends in 3 Chapters

© Shueisha, Moriko Mori, Renji Iwanami

This year's 19th issue of'smagazine revealed on Thursday that storywriterand illustrator's manga will end in three chapters.

The manga debuted in May 2023, and it serializes in the weekly magazine once every two weeks. The manga's first few chapters serialized weekly. Shueisha published the manga's second compiled book volume on March 18.

The romantic comedy manga "only adults will understand" tells a cute everyday story. The manga is a serialized version of a previous (not safe for work) one-shot published in June 2022.

Mori and Cota Tomimura , a married couple, launched the Gal & Dino manga in Kodansha 's Young Magazine in October 2018. Kodansha USA Publishing is releasing the manga digitally under the name My Roomie Is a Dino . The manga inspired a television anime/live-action series that premiered in April 2020.

Mori's Sayonara, High School manga inspired a live-action series adaptation that premiered on Hulu in February 2022.