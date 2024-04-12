Short Stories About Dreamland Manga Ends

© Gou Tanabe, Kadokawa

Short Stories about Dreamlands

Dream Cycle

This year's May issue of'smagazine published on Friday the final chapter of's manga based on'sstories, a set of short stories he published from 1918 to 1932 set in his fantastical Dreamlands setting.

Tanabe launched the manga on November 10. Kadokawa will publish the manga's compiled book volume on May 11.

Tanabe launched a manga based on Lovecraft's The Dunwich Horror story in Monthly Comic Beam in October 2021, and ended it in April 2023. Kadokawa published the manga's third and final compiled book volume that May.

Tanabe launched a manga based on H.P. Lovecraft 's The Shadow Over Innsmouth ( Innsmouth no Kage ) story in Monthly Comic Beam in May 2020, and ended it in March 2021. Dark Horse released a single omnibus volume of the manga in English in November.

Tanabe launched the manga adaptation of H.P. Lovecraft 's The Call of Cthulhu story in Monthly Comic Beam in May 2019, and ended the manga in November 2019.

These manga are part of a series of manga adaptations of H.P. Lovecraft 's works by Tanabe. Dark Horse Comics published his manga of H.P. Lovecraft's The Hound and Other Stories in August 2017, which includes "The Hound," "The Temple," and "The Nameless City." Dark Horse Comics began releasing Tanabe's At The Mountains Of Madness manga in June 2019. The series was nominated for Best Comic by the 46th Angoulême International Comics Festival in 2019.

Tanabe also released manga based on Lovecraft's The Colour Out of Space and The Haunter of the Dark . He earlier drew an adaptation of Lovecraft's The Outsider . Tanabe ended his manga based on The Shadow Out of Time in November 2018.

