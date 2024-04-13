1122: For a Happy Marriage Live-Action Series Reveals Teaser Video, More Cast, June 14 Debut

Amazon Prime Video revealed a teaser video on Saturday for the live-action series of Peko Watanabe 's 1122: For a Happy Marriage manga.

The show's official X/Twitter account also revealed a new teaser visual for the show:

The staff also revealed more cast members on Saturday, including:

Akiko Kikuchi as Tōko Aihara, Otoya's older sister

Rio Uchida as a young woman Shirō meets at a bar

as a young woman Shirō meets at a bar Miwako Ichikawa as the owner of a salon where Ichiko and Rei meet

Hairi Katagiri as the director of a chiropractor practice and a client at Ichiko's web design job

as the director of a chiropractor practice and a client at Ichiko's web design job Yumi Morio as Mizuki's mother

as Mizuki's mother Yoshiko Miyazaki as Otoya's mother

as Otoya's mother Jun Fubuki as Ichiko's mother

as Ichiko's mother Tateto Serizawa as a bartender at a bar Shirō frequents

as a bartender at a bar Shirō frequents Kō Maehara as a hotel lobby staff member

as a hotel lobby staff member Atsushi Hashimoto as a real estate agent

The staff also revealed that the series will have seven total episodes, and will debut on Amazon Prime Video on June 14. The first three episodes will be available on June 14, while episodes 4-5 will be available on June 21, and episodes 6-7 will be available on June 28.

Previously announced cast are:

Masaki Okada as Otoya Aihara

as Otoya Aihara Mitsuki Takahata as Ichiko Aihara

as Ichiko Aihara Nanase Nishino as Mizuki Kashiwagi

as Mizuki Kashiwagi Kengo Kōra as Shirō Kashiwagi

as Shirō Kashiwagi Sōjirō Chiba as Mizuki

Hokuto Yoshino as Rei Ikebata

Kurumi Nakata as Megumi

Misato Ugaki as Yuri

Kaho Tsuchimura as Tamae

Rikiya Imaizumi is directing the series, with scripts by his wife Kaori Imaizumi. Junko Satō is credited for planning and producing. The studio murmur is presenting the project with Lat-Lon credited for production.

Image via Kodansha USA Publishing website © Peko Watanabe, Kodansha, Kodansha USA Publishing

Ichiko Aihara. Husband: Otoya Aihara. They have been married for seven years, and they get along well, but they are sexless and have no children, so they agree on the "permission of extramarital love (official affair)" system. Otoya has an "affair" named Mitsuki and Ichiko is aware of it. Looking at Otoya who is in the state of lovey-dovey with Mitsuki, Ichiko has begun to change, too... In this new series, the author of "Nikotama", Peko Watanabe tells a story of lies and truth in marriage. Whether or not you want to get married, we hope that the real life of this couple in their 30s can reach everyone who thinks about "marriage."

is releasing the manga in English, and it describes the story:

Watanabe launched the manga in Kodansha 's Morning two magazine in September 2016, and ended it in April 2020. Kodansha published the manga's seventh and final compiled book volume in July 2020. Kodansha USA Publishing released all seven volumes in English. The manga was nominated in the 12th Manga Taisho awards in January 2019.

