Keanu Reeves Joins Live-Action Sonic the Hedgehog 3 Film as Shadow

Image via Sega ©SEGA.

Deadline reported on Monday thatis joining the cast of the live-action film as Shadow the Hedgehog.

Variety confirmed in February that Jim Carrey will reprise his role as Dr. Robotnik for the third film.

IGN additionally reported that Krysten Ritter, Alyla Browne, James Wolk, Sofia Pernas, Cristo Fernández , and Jorma Taccone are joining the cast on the new film. Returning cast members also include Ben Schwartz , Lee Majdoub , Idris Elba , Colleen O'Shaughnessey , Tom Butler , James Marsden , and Tika Sumpter .

The film is slated for release on December 20.

The Knuckles spinoff series was originally scheduled for a 2023 release on Paramount Pictures ' Paramount+ streaming service, but has been delayed to 2024. The series will debut on April 26.

© Paramount

opened in the United States in April 2022 and earned an estimated US$26.5 million on its opening day, according to Box Office Mojo. The film debuted at #1 in 47 markets including the U.K., France, and Australia. The film grossed more than US$400 million worldwide in its first three months. Box Office Mojo lists the film's current worldwide gross at US$405,421,518.

The film became the highest grossing film based on a video game in the United States in April 2022 (which has now been surpassed by The Super Mario Bros. Movie ).

Ben Schwartz ( DuckTales, Parks and Recreation ) voiced the title character Sonic in the film. James Marsden ( Westworld, X-Men ) and Tika Sumpter starred in the film, and Jim Carrey ( The Truman Show, Ace Ventura: Pet Detective ) played the villain Robotnik. Idris Elba played Knuckles in the film, and Colleen O'Shaughnessey reprised her role as Tails.

The original film earned US$70,002,074 to rank #1 over its Presidents' Day holiday opening weekend in the U.S. in February 2020.

Source: Deadline (Matt Grobar)