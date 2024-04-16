27th Detective Conan Film Opens at #1, HAIKYU!! The Dumpster Battle Drops to #4

Image via Detective Conan: Hyakuman Doru no Michishirube anime film's Twitter account © 2024 青山剛昌/名探偵コナン製作委員会

Case Closed: The Million-dollar Pentagram

HAIKYU!! The Dumpster Battle

The film ranked at #1 in its opening weekend, selling 2,274,333 tickets and earning 3,352,494,500 (about US$21.7 million) yen in its first three days. The new film has exceeded the opening weekend of(Iron Submarine), the 26th film that opened last year, making it the new best three-day opening for the. The new film also has the biggest opening weekend for a film so far this year in Japan, beating, which sold 1,529,000 tickets and earned 2,230,465,540 yen (about US$14.83 million) in its first three days.

Case Closed: The Million-dollar Pentagram is the 27th film in the Detective Conan franchise , and it is the first to have midnight screenings. The film premiered in Japan on April 12. The film is screening in 515 cinemas across Japan, the largest number of theater screenings in the history of the Detective Conan film series, and also has screenings in IMAX in 50 theaters, MX4D in 14 theaters, 4DX in 64 theaters, and Dolby Cinema in eight theaters.

AIKO performs the film's theme song "Sōshi Sōai" (Mutual Love).

Hen na Ie

The live-action film adaptation of's) novel dropped from #1 to #2 on its fourth weekend. The film sold 167,000 tickets for 222,400,230 yen (about US$1.44 million) over the weekend. The film has sold a total of 3.08 million tickets for a cumulative earning of 3,860,618,660 yen (about US$25.02 million).

The film opened on March 15. The film sold 344,000 tickets and earned 474 million yen (about US$3.13 million) in its first three days.

The film stars Shōtarō Mamiya (live-action Blue Giant , Tokyo Revengers ) as Amamiya, Jirō Satō (live-action Gintama ) as Kurihara, and Rina Kawaei (live-action Ajin ) as Yūki.

Asukashinsha published the first novel in July 2021, and the second novel on December 15. The novel tells the mystery of a house with a room that had no doors, no windows, and is tucked away, making it look like it was just a wall. But the house holds some very dark secrets.

Kyō Ayano launched the novel's manga adaptation on Ichijinsha 's comic HOWL web manga service in January 2023. Seven Seas licensed the manga under the title The Strange House .



©古舘春一／集英社・「ハイキュー!!」製作委員会・MBS

HAIKYU!! The Dumpster Battle

Haikyu!! Final

), the first film in the two-partsequel film project , dropped from #3 to #4 in its eighth weekend. The film earned 124,889,610 yen (about US$809,500) over the weekend. The film has sold a total of 6.64 million tickets sold for 9,507,409,170 yen (about US$61.62 million).

The film premiered in Japan on February 16 and is also screening in IMAX. Susumu Mitsunaka (first, third Haikyu!! television anime) both directed and wrote the script for the film.

Image via Comic Natalie ©藤子プロ・小学館・テレビ朝日・シンエイ・ADK ©藤子プロ・小学館・テレビ朝日・シンエイ・ADK 2024

The 2024film(Doraemon the Movie: Nobita's Earth Symphony) dropped from #2 to #5 in its seventh weekend at the Japanese box office. The film earned 90,224,310 yen (about US$584,700) from Friday to Sunday. The film has sold a total of 3.21 million tickets to earn 3,826,088,310 yen (about US$24.79 million).

The film opened at #1 on March 1. The film sold 538,000 tickets from Friday to Sunday for 655,555,580 yen (about US$4.37 million) in its first weekend.

The new film has a music theme, as Doraemon and friends go on an adventure to meet new buddies, connect to people with music, and save the world from a crisis.

Kazuaki Imai ( Doraemon the Movie: Nobita's Treasure Island , Doraemon the Movie: Nobita's New Dinosaur ) directed the film. Teruko Utsumi , a writer for the Doraemon television anime, penned the script for the film. The television anime's current cast members reprised their roles for the film.



© 創通・サンライズ

Theanime film rose back from #9 to #6 in its 12th weekend. The film earned 67,209,050 yen (about US$435,400) from Friday to Sunday. It has sold 2,623,360 million tickets for earned a cumulative total of 4,412,803,770 yen (about US$28.59 million).

The film is screening in 353 cinemas in Japan, and added 4DX, MX4D, and Dolby Cinema screenings starting on February 9.

The film opened at #1 in the Japanese box office, selling 634,182 tickets for 1,065,983,130 yen (about US$7.20 million) in its first three days, marking the Gundam franchise 's highest three-day opening in box office earnings. Mobile Suit Gundam Seed FREEDOM opened in Japan on January 26. The film is planned to screen in 56 countries and territories.

Mobile Suit Gundam Seed director Mitsuo Fukuda directed the film at Bandai Namco Filmworks . Fukuda also co-wrote the script along with his late wife Chiaki Morosawa and Liu Goto . Hisashi Hirai ( Mobile Suit Gundam Seed ) designed the characters.



© TOHO CO., LTD.

Godzilla

franchise

's new film in's, dropped down from #7 to #8 in its 24th weekend in the box office. The film earned 38,416,820 yen (about US$248,900) from Friday to Sunday, and has earned a cumulative total of 7,392,722,970 yen (about US$47.88 million).

The film opened in Japan on November 3, 2023 ("Godzilla Day"), which was the anniversary of the first Godzilla film's November 3, 1954 release. The new film screened at The Tokyo International Film Festival (TIFF) as the closing film of last year's event on November 1.

The film sold 648,600 tickets for 1,041,193,460 yen (about US$6.93 million) in its first three days in the Japanese box office. The film sold 14.7% more tickets and earned 22.8% more in its first three days than the last live-action Japanese Godzilla film, Hideaki Anno and Shinji Higuchi 's Shin Godzilla , did in its first three days in 2016. The film has earned over 6.01 billion yen (about US$39.9 million) and sold 3.92 million tickets as of March 3, its 122nd day of screening in Japan. According to Kōgyō Tsūshinsha, the film is now the #1 live-action film released in Japan in 2023 (this includes all live-action films that opened in Japan in 2023, but still earned revenue in 2024).

Godzilla Minus One also won the Best Visual Effects award in the 96th Academy Awards on March 10. It is the first Japanese film to win in this category, and the first Godzilla film to be nominated for an Oscar.



The first film of the two-part anime film adaptation of Inio Asano 's Dead Dead Demon's Dededede Destruction manga is still off the top 10 in its fourth weekend, but still earned 24,310,700 yen (about US$157,400) from Friday to Sunday. The film has earned a cumulative total of 299,599,360 yen (about US$1.94 million).

The live-action film of Fujimomo 's Lovesick Ellie ( Koi Wazurai no Ellie ) manga dropped off the top 10 in its fifth weekend.