2nd Dead Dead Demon's Dededede Destruction Anime Film's Trailer Previews Both Films' Theme Songs

2nd film opens in Japan on May 24

The official website for the two-part anime film adaptation of Inio Asano 's Dead Dead Demon's Dededede Destruction manga began streaming a trailer for the second film on Wednesday. The trailer previews both films' theme songs, "Zett-Zett-Zett-Zett- Zettai Seiiki" (Abababab Absolute Sanctuary) by ano feat. Lilas Ikuta (which plays first in the trailer) and "Seishun Ōka" (Adolescence Hymn) by Lilas Ikuta feat. ano , (which plays second).

© 浅野いにお／小学館／DeDeDeDe Committee

The first film opened on March 22, and the second film will open on May 24, after it was delayed from April 19.

Production +h. is producing the anime — the first full-fledged anime adaptation of any work by Asano. Tomoyuki Kurokawa ( Psychic Detective Yakumo , Break of Dawn , Dragonar Academy ) is directing the films, and Reiko Yoshida ( A Silent Voice , Violet Evergarden , Tamako Market ) is writing and overseeing the series scripts. Nobutake Ito ( The Tatami Galaxy , Kaiba , Kemonozume ) is the character designer and chief animation director, Mika Nishimura (assistant art director for Dorohedoro ) is the art director, and Taro Umebayashi ( Space Dandy both seasons, Yuri!!! on Ice ) is composing the music.

The manga revolves around the strange everyday life of the very ordinary high school girl Kadode Koyama, her friend Ouran Nakagawa, and others in a world where a giant mothership has appeared over Tokyo.

Asano launched the series in Shogakukan 's Weekly Big Comic Spirits magazine in April 2014. The manga ended in February 2022, and the manga's 12th and final volume shipped in March 2022.

The manga inspired a 3D animated promotional video in September 2020. The series won the Best General Manga award at the 66th Shogakukan Manga Awards in January 2021, and was honored in the manga category of the 25th Japan Media Arts Festival Awards in 2022.

Viz Media is releasing the manga in English.