Akira Hizuki, Minmi Tachibana Launch New Full-Color, Vertical-Scrolling Queens Blade Spinoff Manga

Nanashi no Tensei manga launches on Fire CROSS manga website on Monday

Hobby Japan 's Fire CROSS manga website launched a new, full-color, vertical-scrolling Queen's Blade spinoff manga titled Nanashi no Tensei (Nanashi's Reincarnation) on Monday. Akira Hizuki ( Desire Pandora ) and Minmi Tachibana are drawing the manga, and Hobby Japan is credited for the original work. The new spinoff manga is part of the Queen's Blade franchise 's 20th anniversary project in 2025.

The spinoff manga centers on Nanako Tadano, an office worker who died from overwork, and is reincarnated as Nanashi in another world similar to her favorite anime, Queen's Blade Legend . Nanashi accidentally frees a legendary monster and becomes a beautiful fighter with the most powerful skill. But in the world of beautiful fighters where everything is decided with harsh duels, Nanashi decides to hide her great power and just watch the great duel battles between her favorite characters.

The spinoff manga is based on the Queen's Blade Unlimited anime, but characters from other series of the franchise will also make guest appearances in the manga.

Queen's Blade Unlimited , the latest anime from the franchise , released its first episode in 2018, and the second episode released in 2020.

The first Queen's Blade anime adapting Hobby Japan 's combat picture book series based on the Lost Worlds game premiered in 2009. The franchise has since inspired two additional television anime and multiple original video anime, manga, and novels. Media Blasters released the first two anime series in North America, and Sentai Filmworks released the third series and the Queen's Blade: Beautiful Warriors OVA .

Sources: Fire Cross, Comic Natalie, PR Times