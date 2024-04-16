Japanese Man Arrested for Selling Hacked Versions of Pokémon in Pokémon Violet Game

Sales allegedly took place between December 2022-March 2023

Kyoto police have arrested 36-year-old interior decorator Yoshihiro Yamakawa under suspicion of violating Japan's Unfair Competition Prevention Act by selling hacked versions of Pokémon in the Pokémon Violet game for Nintendo Switch.

The man was arrested during a cyber patrol on April 9 in Uji City. The suspect allegedly modified the Pokémon's abilities with special tools and sold them for approximately 13,000 yen (US$84) each between December 2022-March 2023. He has reportedly made millions of yen during that time. When questioned, the suspect stated he made the sales to support himself.

The Pokémon Scarlet/Violet games launched on Switch worldwide in November 2022.

Source: NHK via Eurogamer