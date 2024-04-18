Jellyfish Can't Swim in the Night Anime Gets Novelization

Show's writerpens novelization, with 1st novel adapting 1st 4 episodes launching on May 20

Bottom-tier Character Tomozaki

is listing a series of novelizations for's original television anime series), with the first novel covering episodes 1-4 launching on May 20. Writer), the head writer and scriptwriter for the original anime, is also penning the novelization.

A manga adaptation by Niko Fujii also launched on Kodansha 's Magazine Pocket app on April 7.

The anime premiered on April 6 on the TOKYO MX and BS11 channels at 25:00 JST (effectively, April 7 at 1:00 a.m. JST, or April 6 at 12:00 p.m. EDT). HIDIVE is streaming the anime as it airs in Japan.

HIDIVE describes the series:

Shibuya is a city full of identity. It is here on Shibuya's late night streets that illustrator Mahiru Kozuki, former idol Kano Yamanouchi, Vtuber Kiui Watase and composer Mei Kim Anouk Takanashi — four young women who are slightly outside the world — join together and form an anonymous artist group called JELEE. “I” also want to shine like someone else. If it's not me but “we” then we might be able to shine.

JELEE is credited with the original work, and Ryohei Takeshita ( Eromanga Sensei ) is directing the series at Doga Kobo . popman3580 is the original character designer, and Junichirō Taniguchi ( Magia Record: Puella Magi Madoka Magica Side Story , Touken Ranbu: Hanamaru ) is adapting those designs for animation. Yūki Yaku ( Bottom-tier Character Tomozaki light novel author) is writing and overseeing the series scripts.

KanoeRana performs the anime's opening theme song titled "Irodori" (coloring), and female singer Anna Tsurushima performs the ending theme song "Ichi-nichi wa 25-jikan" (A Day Is 25 Hours). Musician 40mP produces an insert song for the anyonymous artist "JELEE" in the anime's story. Pop pianist and YouTuber Haramichan is handling piano performances heard in the series.

