Yuri!!! on Ice: Ice Adolescence Film Canceled

The official website for Yuri!!! on Ice the Movie: Ice Adolescence ( Yuri!!! on Ice Gekijō-ban: Ice Adolescence ), the anime film in the Yuri!!! on Ice franchise , confirmed on Friday that production on the film has been canceled. The film's production committee and the anime studio MAPPA explained that the committee and staff decided on this cancelation after internal discussions due to "various circumstances."

The staff had announced the film in April 2017. The original 12-episode television anime series premiered in Japan in October 2016, and Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired. Funimation also streamed an English broadcast dub , and later released the series on DVD and Blu-ray Disc in February 2018.

The staff announced in September 2019 that they had delayed the film from its 2019 opening date. The announcement at that time noted that the film was delayed "in order to substantially scale up the content more than originally planned."

The official Twitter account for the film posted an English statement on the film's progress in 2020, which stated the film production was "still ongoing with the aim of further enriching the film," but the staff stated they had not yet "reached the stage where we can announce the release date."

