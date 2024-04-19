Hanashi Media to Release Observation Records of My Fiancée Light Novel Series in English

1st of 2-volume series to release digitally on July 30

Image courtesy of Hanashi Media

Observation Records of My Fiancée: The Misadventures of a Self-Proclaimed Villainess

Jishō Akuyaku Reijō na Konyakusha no Kansatsu Kiroku

announced on Thursday that it will release author Shiki and illustrator's) light novel series in English digitally.

The company describes the story:

Exceptionally gifted to his own detriment, Prince Cecil had always found life effortlessly mundane. One ordinary day, his life took an unexpected turn when he became engaged to Miss Bertia, the Chancellor's daughter. This engagement, however, was anything but typical.

"Prince Cecil! I must confess - I am the villain of this story!" Bertia's declaration was startling. She claimed to have memories of her former life, where she had been the antagonist in a "Otome game". Her lofty ambition was to excel as a villainess and thus have her engagement annulled. However, despite her plans for various misdeeds, her attempts have always been unsuccessful.

Is her fiancé, who aspires to master villainous finesse, simply misguided in his endeavours?

Hanashi Media will release the first volume on July 30, and pre-orders are available on Amazon. The series will have two volumes.

Shiki originally serialized the story on the Shōsetsuka ni Narō website, but later took down the story. AlphaPolis released the original novel in two volumes in 2017. The series has an ongoing sequel.

Natsume Hasumi drew a manga adaptation of the novel series. AlphaPolis released the sixth and final volume of the manga in September 2021. AlphaPolis ' Alpha Manga website has released the manga in English, and AlphaPolis has also released the manga in English digitally in compiled volume form on Amazon .

Source: Press release