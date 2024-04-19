Voice Actor Yasuo Muramatsu Dies at 91

Muramatsu voiced Tom in, Pisco in, Revil in

Office Kaoru revealed on Thursday that its founder and(real name Tamehisa Muramatsu) died on April 11. He was 91.

There was a wake and funeral for close relatives.

Muramatsu was born on April 6, 1933. Muramatsu founded his own agency Office Kaoru in 1992.

Muramatsu's roles include Tom in One Piece , Pisco and others in Detective Conan , Iou in Naruto : Shippuden, Johann Ibrahim Revil in Mobile Suit Gundam , and Vernon Aldo Vimac IV in Chaika the Coffin Princess .



