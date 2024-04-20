Cardfight!! Vanguard DivineZ Anime's 2nd Season Reveals July Debut in Video

1st season premiered in January, English dub to premiere on April 26

The Twitter account for the Cardfight!! Vanguard franchise revealed on Saturday that Cardfight!! Vanguard DivineZ , the latest season of the anime, will have a second season that will debut in July.

Image via Cardfight!! Vanguard franchise's Twitter account © Vanguard Divinez

Cardfight!! Vanguard DivineZ premiered in Japan on January 13, and is also streaming on Amazon Prime Video , d Anime Store , and Niconico streaming services, and on the Cardfight!! Vanguard YouTube channel. Crunchyroll is streaming the anime.

The English dub of the anime will premiere on April 26 at 4:00 p.m. PDT and at 7:00 p.m. EDT on the franchise's YouTube channel.

The virtual girl group V.W.P -Virtual Witch Phenomenon- performs the opening theme song "Kirifuda" (Trump Card).

Bushiroad previously announced that it is planning the 10th season and beyond for the anime's current "D series."

Bushiroad originally announced that it would produce up to nine seasons for the current "D Series" of the Cardfight!! Vanguard anime. The D Series, which refers to both the latest product line for the card game and the anime series, was slated to continue until December 2025.

The Cardfight!! Vanguard overDress anime's first two seasons launched the D Series in April 2021. The Cardfight!! Vanguard will+Dress anime's first season, which premiered in July 2022, is considered the third overall season of the D Series. The second season and third seasons (which premiered in January 2023 and July 2023 respectively) are the D Series' fourth and fifth seasons, respectively. The series' sixth season is Cardfight!! Vanguard DivineZ , and the newly announced sequel its seventh season. The eighth season will debut around early 2025, and the ninth season will start around the middle of 2025.