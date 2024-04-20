Dempagumi.inc Idol Group to Disband in Early 2025

Group to hold last tour from October 8 to early next year

The official website for the idol groupannounced on Saturday that the group will disband in early 2025 after 16 years together. The announcement noted that the group members and their crew had one discussion after another about the group's future and their individual futures, before making this decision.

The group will hold a national tour, starting at the Toyosu Pit venue in Tokyo on October 8 (also known as "Dempa Day" due to a Japanese wordplay) and ending with a final concert in early 2025.

Dempagumi.inc began performing in 2007 at Akihabara Dear Stage, a small concert venue and bar in Tokyo. Among other works, the group contributed theme songs to the Phantom of the Kill game and anime, the Punch Line anime, the Ahare! Meisaku-kun anime, and the first two television anime seasons of The Disastrous Life of Saiki K.