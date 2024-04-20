Japanese Animation TV Ranking, April 8-14

Jacki, Lynzee, and James are clearing out their new anime backlog to determine the must-watch shows of the season!

― What Anime Should You Watch Part 2 (Spring 2024) Jacki, Lynzee, and James are clearing out their new anime backlog to determine the must-watch shows of the season! The ANN After Show streams live on YouTube, Facebook, and Twitter Spaces on Tuesdays at 6pm PT/9pm ET. You can listen to ...