×
  • remind me tomorrow
  • remind me next week
  • never remind me
Subscribe to the ANN Newsletter • Wake up every Sunday to a curated list of ANN's most interesting posts of the week. read more

News
Japanese Animation TV Ranking, April 8-14

posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime season 3 earns 3.5% rating

conan23visual
© 2019 青山剛昌／名探偵コナン製作委員会
Detective Conan: Fist of Blue Sapphire (Meitantei Conan: Konjō no Fist), the 23rd Detective Conan anime film, aired on NTV on Friday, April 12 at 9:00 p.m. and earned a 9.2% rating.


Title Station Date Time Length Average
Household Rating
Sazae-san Fuji TV April 14 (Sun) 18:30 30 min.
7.9
Chibi Maruko-chan Fuji TV April 14 (Sun) 18:00 30 min.
6.4
Detective Conan NTV April 13 (Sat) 18:00 30 min.
5.3
Wonderful Precure! TV Asahi April 14 (Sun) 08:30 30 min.
3.5
That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime season 3 NTV April 12 (Fri) 23:00 30 min.
3.5
Doraemon TV Asahi April 13 (Sat) 17:00 30 min.
3.0
Crayon Shin-chan TV Asahi April 13 (Sat) 16:30 30 min.
2.8
My Hero Academia season 7 NTV April 13 (Sat) 17:30 30 min.
2.8
One Piece Fuji TV April 14 (Sun) 09:30 30 min.
2.7
Oshiri Tantei NHK-E April 13 (Sat) 9:00 20 min.
1.8

The television ratings above are an estimate of the percentage of the population that watch a given program, based on data from a survey of households in Japan's Kanto region. The ratings do not count recordings that viewers watch later.

Source: Video Research (Kanto region)

follow-up of Japanese Animation TV Ranking, April 1-8
discuss this in the forum |
bookmark/share with: short url

News homepage / archives