Japanese Animation TV Ranking, April 8-14
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime season 3 earns 3.5% rating
Detective Conan: Fist of Blue Sapphire (Meitantei Conan: Konjō no Fist), the 23rd Detective Conan anime film, aired on NTV on Friday, April 12 at 9:00 p.m. and earned a 9.2% rating.
|Title
|Station
|Date
|Time
|Length
|Average
Household Rating
|Sazae-san
|Fuji TV
|April 14 (Sun)
|18:30
|30 min.
|Chibi Maruko-chan
|Fuji TV
|April 14 (Sun)
|18:00
|30 min.
|Detective Conan
|NTV
|April 13 (Sat)
|18:00
|30 min.
|Wonderful Precure!
|TV Asahi
|April 14 (Sun)
|08:30
|30 min.
|That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime season 3
|NTV
|April 12 (Fri)
|23:00
|30 min.
|Doraemon
|TV Asahi
|April 13 (Sat)
|17:00
|30 min.
|Crayon Shin-chan
|TV Asahi
|April 13 (Sat)
|16:30
|30 min.
|My Hero Academia season 7
|NTV
|April 13 (Sat)
|17:30
|30 min.
|One Piece
|Fuji TV
|April 14 (Sun)
|09:30
|30 min.
|Oshiri Tantei
|NHK-E
|April 13 (Sat)
|9:00
|20 min.
The television ratings above are an estimate of the percentage of the population that watch a given program, based on data from a survey of households in Japan's Kanto region. The ratings do not count recordings that viewers watch later.
Source: Video Research (Kanto region)