Crunchyroll Reveals The Duke of Death and His Maid Season 3, Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation II 2nd Half English Dub Cast, Staff
posted on by Joanna Cayanan
The returning dub cast for The Duke of Death and His Maid are:
- Clifford Chapin as The Duke
- Kristen McGuire as Alice
- Kent Williams as Rob
- Kayli Mills as Viola
- Sarah Wiedenheft as Cuff
- Ricco Fajardo as Zain
- Alan Lee as Walter
- Katelyn Barr as Daleth
- Felecia Angelle as Sharon
- Jad Saxton as Keto
- Morgan Lauré as Teto
- Hayden Daviau as Nico
- Monica Rial as Ichi
- Ben Phillips as Flea
- Lisette Monique Diaz as Millie
- Molly Zhang as Pfeifer
- Kelsey Poppen as Evelyn
- Dawn M. Bennett as Sade
- Meli Grant as Narrator
Jad Saxton is directing the dub, and Susie Nixon is poducing. Ben Phillips is handling the adaptation. Matt Grounds is the mixer, and Noah Whitehead is the engineer.
The third season of the anime of Koharu Inoue's The Duke of Death and His Maid (Shinigami Bocchan to Kuro Maid) manga premiered on April 7. Crunchyroll is streaming the anime as it airs in Japan.
The new and returning dub cast for Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation II are:
- Madeleine Morris as Rudeus Greyrat
- Emily Neves as Sylphie
- Ben Phillips as Rudeus Greyrat (previous incarnation)
- Ian Sinclair as Zanoba Shirone
- Ry McKeand as Cliff Grimoire
- Alexis Tipton as Linia Dedoldia
- Sara Ragsdale as Pursena Adoldia
- Suzie Yeung as Shizuka Nanahoshi
- Ariel Graham as Juliette
Jeremy Inman is the voice director, and Samantha Herek is the producer. Madeleine Morris is in charge of script adaptation, William Dewell is the mixer, and Zachary Davis is the engineer.
The second half of Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation II, the second season of the Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation anime, premiered in Japan on April 7 on the Tokyo MX, KBS Kyoto, and BS11 channels. Crunchyroll is streaming the series as it airs in Japan.
Source: Crunchyroll (link 2) (Liam Dempsey)