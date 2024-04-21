Crunchyroll Reveals The Duke of Death and His Maid Season 3, Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation II 2nd Half English Dub Cast, Staff

Both English dubs premiere on Sunday

Image via The Duke of Death and His Maid anime's website ©イノウエ／小学館・死神坊ちゃんと黒メイド製作委員会

revealed on Saturday the cast and staff for the English dubs of the third season of, and the second half of. Both series' English dubs will premiere on Sunday.

The returning dub cast for The Duke of Death and His Maid are:

Jad Saxton is directing the dub , and Susie Nixon is poducing. Ben Phillips is handling the adaptation. Matt Grounds is the mixer, and Noah Whitehead is the engineer.

The third season of the anime of Koharu Inoue 's The Duke of Death and His Maid ( Shinigami Bocchan to Kuro Maid ) manga premiered on April 7. Crunchyroll is streaming the anime as it airs in Japan.

The new and returning dub cast for Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation II are:

Jeremy Inman is the voice director, and Samantha Herek is the producer. Madeleine Morris is in charge of script adaptation, William Dewell is the mixer, and Zachary Davis is the engineer.

The second half of Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation II , the second season of the Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation anime, premiered in Japan on April 7 on the Tokyo MX , KBS Kyoto , and BS11 channels. Crunchyroll is streaming the series as it airs in Japan.



Source: Crunchyroll (link 2) (Liam Dempsey)