Madoka Magica: Magia Exedra Smartphone Game Announced for 2024

The website for a new Puella Magi Madoka Magica ( Mahō Shōjo Madoka Magica ) app game announced that the game will launch on smartphones this year under the title Puella Magi Madoka Magica : Magia Exedra . Franchise artist Ume Aoki drew an illustration to commemorate the announcement.

© 2024 Magica Quartet/Aniplex・Magia Exedra Partners

Pokelabo (Assault Lily: Last Bullet, SINoALICE ) and f4samurai ( Magia Record: Puella Magi Madoka Magica Side Story , Code Geass: Lelouch of the Rebellion Lost Stories, Ange Vierge -Re:Link-) are developing the game. Pokelabo will also administer the game, and Aniplex is planning and distributing.

© 2024 Magica Quartet/Aniplex・Magia Exedra Partners

© 2024 Magica Quartet/Aniplex・Magia Exedra Partners

The earlier Magia Record: Puella Magi Madoka Magica Side Story smartphone game launched for iOS and Android devices in Japan in August 2017, and is free to play with optional in-game purchases. The English version launched in the United States and Canada in June 2019. The English version of the game ended service in September 2020.

The game's television anime adaptation premiered in January 2020. The anime's second season premiered in July 2021. The third and final season debuted in April 2022.

The original 12-episode Puella Magi Madoka Magica television anime premiered in January 2011, and Crunchyroll later streamed the series. The Puella Magi Madoka Magica the Movie Part 1: Beginnings and Puella Magi Madoka Magica the Movie Part 2: Eternal compilation films opened in Japan in October 2012, and then the Puella Magi Madoka Magica The Movie Part 3: Rebellion sequel film opened in October 2013. Aniplex of America released the television series, two compilation films, and the sequel film in North America. Funimation also streamed the series.

Puella Magi Madoka Magica The Movie: Walpurgisnacht: Rising - ( Gekijōban Mahō Shōjo Madoka Magica: Walpurgis no Kaiten ), the official sequel to the Puella Magi Madoka Magica The Movie Part 3: Rebellion film, is slated to open this coming winter.